Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Guess which Bollywood actor will be part of this season? Read to find out more





Popular Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi TV show is set to return with its 13th season. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty has been one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Be it the dangerous stunts or the beautiful places or the performance of the contestants, Khatron Ke Khiladi has never disappointed his fans. As the stunt-based reality show arrives with its 13th edition, a lot of talk regarding potential contestants has been doing the rounds. According to the ETimes, actor Adhyayan Suman was said to be one of the contestants this season. Earlier, he was approached for Bigg Boss but he turned down the offer as he didn’t want to participate in controversial reality shows. But the actor is interested in joining the KKK. Bigg Boss 16 second runner-up Shiv Thakare has already been finalized for KKK’s 13th season and the creators are trying to finalize other celebrities as well. Some of the names are Nakuul Mehta, Munawar Faruqui, Ankit Gupta and Archana Gautam. This season will be shot in Argentina. About Khatron Player Khatron Ke Khiladi has reigned over Indian television screens for a long time. The first season aired in 2008 and hosted by Akshay Kumar and Nethra Raghuraman was declared the winner. The show continued with different hosts such as Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and now Rohit Shetty who hosted 7 seasons of this reality show. Speaking of last season, Tushar Kalia was declared the winner and Faisal Sheikh as the first runner-up. READ ALSO : Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Will Asim Riaz Join Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Show? reports

