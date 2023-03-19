Who is Shadow and Bone actor Ben Barnes?

Whether or not you’re a fan of Netflix’s addictive fantasy series shadow and bone, you’ve almost certainly seen the face of Ben Barnes. The English actor has appeared in a number of high-profile shows and films over the years, before taking on the complex and polarizing character of The Darkling in shadow and bone. Born in south-west London, Barnes has worked primarily in the United States since his breakthrough role in a highly anticipated fantasy adaptation. If you’re trying to figure out where you know him from, here’s a quick look at Barnes’ career to date.

He got his breakout role in a huge franchise.

In the relatively early days of modern film franchises (post-the Lord of the Rings, pre-Marvel), the big-screen adaptation of CS Lewis’ Narnia series was huge news. The series got off to a good start with the release of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 2005, and Prince Caspian (the fourth book in the Lewis series) was planned as a sequel. Barnes, then 25 and still relatively new to filmmaking, was cast in the eponymous role of Prince Caspian. He had made his film debut the previous year with a small role in the beloved romantic fantasy Stardustbut Narnia was his escape.

Prince Caspian ended up dramatically underperforming at the box office, and Disney dropped the franchise soon after (20th Century Fox took over to make a third film, 2010s The Odyssey of the Dawn Treader, before completely putting Narnia on the back burner.)

Barnes has since reflected on the roller coaster experience that was cast as Prince Caspian, heralded as “Hollywood’s new prince,” and then witnessed the film fail. “Naïvely, it felt like a mark of things to come,” Barnes said. Variety from the initial buzz surrounding its casting. “Princes become kings, you know? You get on the escalator and if you work hard and commit to your characters and do it in good faith, DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are at the top and that’s where you find yourself.

He’s good at playing badly.

Perhaps in part because of his Narnia background, Barnes has largely avoided playing outright heroic characters in recent years, opting instead for a cast of characters who can be called morally gray at best and downright villainous at worst. In Westworld, he plays Logan Delos, a hedonistic brother with a sadistic streak who emerges during his frequent visits to the morally questionable robot theme park run by his family. But without going too far into spoiler territory, Logan ultimately gets the full price and ends up “broken by the park”, to quote Barnes in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s almost like you’re seeing the man’s parenthesis, before and after the events of the first season, Barnes says. You see it when he works for Delos, for his father. You realize it’s him whose interest has been piqued by this technology. He was the one who decided that was the most amazing thing for the future, and the way to move forward. And then you also see that in parentheses with him after the fact, when he was broken by the park. He’s the first person to realize it’s our end of the world. These fools, they don’t know what they’re doing. In The PunisherBarnes plays the even more tormented character of Billy Russo, a former best friend of Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle who becomes his nemesis.

Barnes was initially wary of signing for shadow and bone.

In an interview with Varietythe actor admitted that by the time the script for the Netflix series arrived he had become somewhat jaded with period fantasy as a genre, having starred in a number of them after Prince Caspian, including in 2009 Dorian Gray and 2014 The seventh son. “That’s why it was so important to me, when we came to Shadow and Bone, to feel that I really understood the tone and had a seat at the table,” he said.

The character of The Darkling is another villainous yet mischievous character in Barnes’ canon, who is both a romantic foil and antagonist to Alina (Jessie Mei Li) in the first season. The second season is slated to premiere in March, and while Netflix has yet to announce a third season of the show, showrunner Eric Heisserer has a three season planso here is the hope.

