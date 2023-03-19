Here are the Hollywood celebrities we spotted in Austin for SXSW, plus other top stories





Austin is proud to claim chef Kristen Kish as our own, but the Top Chef winner has always had an all-encompassing mindset. She first cut her teeth in French and Italian cuisine at Boston’s famed Menton restaurant, infusing those influences into Arlo Gray’s menu with a pioneering curiosity and adventurous spirit. Now she brings that explorer’s mindset to a new National geographic series, beginning Tuesday, March 21. Available on Disney+, Restaurants at the end of the world is a docuseries in which Kish travels to off-the-beaten-path corners of the planet. The four-part series follows Kish as she searches for the secret ingredients of people, places, culture and traditions in the world’s most remote restaurants in Boquete, Panama; Svalbard, Norway; North Haven Island, Maine; and Paraty, Brazil. A lucky selection of South by Southwest (SXSW) attendees got a sneak peek at the show at a special dinner on Tuesday, March 14. The event took place inside Arlo Gray at the Line Hotel, where Kish mingled with guests and presented clips from the upcoming series. A family-style dinner included dishes inspired by different episodes of the show, from Maine-inspired Parker House rolls to arctic char and strawberry semifreddo. “This series is all about shared experiences and reciprocating stories,” Kish said, introducing the evening’s menu. “So in putting together this menu, I realized there were a lot of similarities. When I think back to all the places I’ve been and the new things I’ve learned, there are so many familiar flavors to every bite that can take you home…into your own story.” The menu celebrated each location in the upcoming series, often in the same dish: Parker House Rolls (with delicious whipped brown butter) was a nod to its New England episode (“Maine Island Barn Supper”) , paired with a crudo scallop commemoration of his time in Brazil (“Brazils Floating Feast”). Meanwhile, the main course gave guests an insight into the tremendous efforts Norwegian fishermen go to harvest Arctic char, accompanied by a clip of Kish’s adventures with local vendors in Svalbard, Norway. The goal of the dinner and the upcoming series is to show the tenacity needed to run restaurants in such remote places. Each episode follows Kish behind the scenes with local vendors, farmers, ranchers, kitchen crews, managers and chefs to hear their stories. She invites viewers with her on the hunt for the best and freshest ingredients, uncovering the culture and heart behind global cuisine and showcasing the balance needed to bring unique food to the table around the world. Food has unparalleled power to bring us together and teach us about each other and the world around us, and we see it firsthand by going to restaurants in the most remote parts of the world, Chef Kish says via communicated. Shooting this series with National Geographic was the adventure of a lifetime that taught me a lot about an industry that I have been immersed in all my life. I can’t wait for viewers to join us on the journey and experience these dishes in restaurants most didn’t even know existed. The first episode of Restaurants of the world will be available March 21 at 9 p.m. CST.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://austin.culturemap.com/news/entertainment/ben-affleck-austin-top-news-stories/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related