5 popular Bollywood songs that are ten years old this year





Palak Agarwal Updated: 18 hours ago Follow Do you feel old when it is said that movies like Chennai Express, Ram Leela and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag are or were 10 years old in 2023? It’s weird, isn’t it? Seems like it was yesterday when we saw them in theaters. Well, most of the 2013 releases had great tracks that are hummed and enjoyed even today. Here are 5 popular Bollywood songs that are 10 years old this year: 1. Kamli Doom 3 Be it Katrina Kaif mesmerizing us with her killer looks or her dance moves or her multiple variations of an outfit, Kamli is a Dhoom 3 banger who is pictured on Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and no one could have done it more justice. Do you also hum Ni me kamli kamli mere yaar di very often? 2. Meri Aashiqui Aashiqui 2 It would be hard to pick just one song from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, but if we really had to pick one, it would be the iconic title track, Meri Aashiqui, which the King of Singing, Arijit Singh sang with his voice. melodious. Whether it’s the sweet melodies, the love and pain in Arijits’ voice, or the amazing chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the song, it’s all magical. It’s 2023 and the song is now 10 years old! 3. Lungi Dance Chennai Express Lungi Dance was sung and composed by Honey Singh for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s starring Chennai Express in 2013. The song was a tribute to South Indian superstar Rajinikanth. It became so popular that even James Cordon danced to it with Deepika Padukone when it appeared on his talk show. Well, even today when the song is playing somewhere, you can’t stop grooving, can you? 4. Nagada Sang Dhol Ram Leela It’s hard to stomach that Ram Leela starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is a 10 year old movie now, as is the hit song Nagada Sang Dhol which was nothing short of a great display of dance and merriment. Deepika taking back-to-back garba tricks in this heavy and gorgeous lehenga is everything. It’s still a popular song Navratri events. The song is sung by Shreya Goshal . 5. Maston Ka Hund Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Maston’s herd; by Farhan Akhtar Sonam Kapoor featured Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is an energetic and energetic number composed by the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The lyrics were written by Prasoon Joshi and are just as fun are contagious. The song will also be ten years old in 2023. To bolo kya karenge? Hawan karenge hawan karenge hawan karenge. Which of these is your favorite song? (For more celebrity gossip, movie reviews, entertainment exclusives and trivia, download the Mirchi Plus app.) (Follow Mirchi More on GOOGLE NEWS and never miss an update!)

