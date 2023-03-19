Three Rivers Quilters to Host Annual Show at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows | Life

The three quilts could not, at first glance, be more different.
The first, a rich blue beauty decorated with what looked like white puzzle pieces, hung across the room from a gorgeous quilt displaying green fabric dancing in pretty half-circle and triangle patterns.
The third was spectacular, with flower-speckled white pinwheels popping against the royal blue.
All of the quilts have names, and the name of the third one was Not Your Mothers Drunkards Path.
Drunks’ Path is the theme for this annual year Three Rivers Quilt Show, which runs from March 30 to April 1 at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for Three Rivers Quilters Pittsburgh, which will celebrate the legendary quilt pattern with more than 100 exquisite quilts designed in the Drunkard fashion and several non-themed entries from Southwest artists. Pennsylvania and beyond.
The (drunkards) path was a model from England. Basically, the foundation block is a square with a quarter circle, said Liz Hays, show committee co-chair for Three Rivers Quilters.
Like a quilt, the closer you look at the more detail emerges, the simplicity of Drunks’ Path is only superficial.
In the early 1900s, when the Womens Christian Temperance Movement started working, they adopted the block and called it the Drunkards Way and started making quilts to raise money for their programs, Pam Bice said. , Vice President of Three Rivers Quilters. They chose blue and white because white is purity and blue is water, which is the purest thing to drink. Most two-tone quilts made during this era were red and white.
The pattern, also called Rob Peter to Pay Paul, Solomons Path and Wanderer in the Wilderness, has origins in ancient Egypt, some say. But the design of this early royal blue puzzle-like masterpiece is more akin to the Path patterns that emerged in the early 19th century.
This quilt itself was hand-sewn by Jan Burkes’ grandmother, co-chair of the quilt show committee.
It is one of the oldest models. The quilt behind you was made by my grandmother. And it’s a drunks path and it was probably, I guess, done around 1918 somewhere in there. I was quite surprised because most of his quilts I have are very scrappy, from feed bags. This one was blue and white, that’s a lot of blue. We pretty much believe why this one was made that way because of the blue, the meaning.
There are countless ways to poke drunks’ way. Some artists prefer the traditional pattern, while others, like Liz Hays, who designed the green blanket, take liberties with their design. The design itself, while staying true to the original pattern of squares and quarter circles, has been modernized; take, for example, the spectacular windmill quilt that will be raffled off on the last day of the show.
The work was pieced together by Burke, quilted by Sharon Hansen, and bound by Beth Conlin.
When they brought it to me at the Creative Arts Festival to display it, I thought to myself, how is this a drunkard’s way, Bice laughed. It took me a while. I actually cut a hole in a piece of paper so I could stick it up and say, see this pad.
Quilting has been viewed differently in recent years. In fact, you could say it’s a moment. There are between 10 and 12 million quilts in North America, and quilting is expected to be a $5 billion industry by 2026, according to the Craft Industry Alliances 2021 report.
Quilting is not a craft; it’s an art, Burke said. From this humble quilt, she nodded to the royal blue quilt, to this one, it’s unique, she pointed to the green quilt, we have fun as quilts with the themes.
Along with this year’s Drunkards Path theme, the guild has spent the last year working on a Busy Bee collection. Each month, members are given a concept and spend time quilting, with no idea what the final product will look like or represent.
They would just say, do 24 log cabins in a month, then at the end of the year, you figure out how it all comes together, Bice said. We featured famous women lost in history. Were going to have a display at the show on women.
These women include Madam CJ Walker, an African-American entrepreneur, political and social activist, and America’s first self-made female millionaire; and Stephanie Kwolek, a western Pennsylvania woman who invented Kevlar.
It’s pretty cool that it’s National Women’s History Month, Hays added.
This nod to the past connects the story to the present day, and the Three Rivers Quilters hope a new generation will attend the show and carry on the tradition.
We don’t hoard our knowledge, Hays said.
Along with the annual show, the guild holds monthly meetings and shows and stories, periodic lectures and other events for members. Guild members spend time creating for arts festivals and making beautiful quilts for non-profit organizations including the Linus Project, Ronald McDonald House, Jefferson Hospital Oncology Center and Moms. Place.
We donate between 120 and 150 quilts a year, Burke said.
The donations are heartwarming no pun intended and it’s nice to see quilting efforts helping the community. It’s also great to see dazzling quilts at the annual show.
There’s nothing to match the thrill of stepping in and seeing your quilt hanging, Burke said.
Anyone of any skill level or expertise is welcome to watch demonstrations, learn the history and techniques of local quilters, and appreciate the art of quilting during the three-day event.
There is always, whatever happens, fabric. I think that’s where we all start: the love of fabric, Bice said.