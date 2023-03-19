Take Two: Various influencers take to the red carpet; Hollywood should take them further

Hollywood’s red carpets are widening to welcome digital-age celebrities, and yet there’s still not enough room.

The exponential growth of social media over the past two decades has given rise to a new type of star: the influencer. More recently, the rise of TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic has simultaneously launched a large group of influencers into the ring-shaped spotlight. As content creators have established their impact in this evolving digital space, major entertainment studios have placed them on guest lists at some of the industry’s most important occasions – from star-studded Marvel movie premieres to prestigious Academy Awards. While the rise in influencer attendance at these red carpet events demonstrates Hollywood’s keen understanding of the rapidly changing media landscape, it still fails to signal a fully inclusive path to the notoriously restrictive entertainment industry. .

Influencer involvement can range from simply being photographed along the carpet to conducting interviews with the evening’s guests of honor. For example, TikTok creator Drew Afualo, who first gained traction on the app for her reaction content, recently greeted the press ahead of the Oscars, speaking to celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Dwayne Johnson. While viewers may initially wonder about the involvement of influencers at these historic industry events, their presence seems like a well-calculated decision on the part of their organizers, as evidenced by the 1.5 million views. that Afualo has accumulated on just one of his aforementioned Oscars videos. Social media stars have a broad understanding of their platforms and audience interests, which makes their role as red carpet mainstays an effective way to promote projects to their ardent fans.

A common criticism among viewers is that the influx of influencers at these events has diminished the concept of celebrities. However, creators like Reece Feldman are proving their involvement can truly transform the bond between movie stars and fans. Feldman gained popularity on TikTok by posting behind-the-scenes footage during his time as a production assistant on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” but now creates content for multiple premieres and award shows. By encouraging celebrities to participate in the biggest trends on the platform, he garnered over 70 million likes and showed users a lighter side of the seemingly intimidating industry. The newfound relatability displayed by Hollywood stars is helping to captivate audiences, underscoring the appeal of increased influencer attendance at these events.

While the inclusion of influencers on those big red carpets is a demonstrably effective method for major studios to engage a young, dedicated audience with an otherwise disconnected side of show business, the phenomenon is still indicative of the flaws in the music industry. entertainment as a whole. The expansion of content creators beyond social media represents a new path to Hollywood glamour, but it’s still not fully accessible.

On the one hand, longtime fans of influencers like Juju Green have certainly found joy in watching their career progress, from TikToks shows to such distinguished events as the Oscars. But while the involvement of content creators is meant to bring a sense of relativity and connection to these high-profile occasions, they remain marketing events at the heart of these events. Therefore, it’s hard to completely detach their invitations from Hollywood’s exclusionary roots and view them solely as a win for the underdog.

Platforms like TikTok and YouTube have played major roles in launching the careers of otherwise underrepresented creators, but Hollywood fails to demonstrate the same level of investment in accessibility. Their recruitment of influencers for red carpet content is driven more by publicity prospects than a desire to elevate marginalized voices across the board, as most of the participants are already established powerhouses on their platforms. While not necessarily a problem in itself, Hollywood’s history of discrimination blames it for increased inclusion, which has not been fully realized by the opportunities it has provided.

Ultimately, the success of content creators on promotional red carpets at movie premieres and award shows illuminates a new relationship between the entertainment industry and viewers in the digital age. The rise of platforms like TikTok is giving new meaning to celebrity culture, as evidenced by the effective expansion of influencers into major media spaces. However, this new trend still points to Hollywood’s famous closed doors, indicating a need for further inclusion.

As studios continue to see success bringing stars from the “For You” page to the Walk of Fame, they should also look to widen the narrow road to Hollywood.