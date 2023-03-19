Lance Reddick’s Widow, Stephanie Reddick, Pays Tribute to Late Actor – Deadline





Lance Reddick’s widow, Stephanie Reddick, took to social media earlier today to pay tribute to both her late actor husband – who died of natural causes aged 60 on Friday – and to everyone who loved him. “Lance was taken from us far too soon,” Stephanie said in a post on her husband’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Thank you for all of your love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the past day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them. Stephanie, who had been married to Lance since 2011, then specifically acknowledged fans of Destiny video games, for whom the actor had voiced the role of Awoken Guardian Zavala since 2014. “And to the thousands of Destiny players who have played in special tribute to Lance, thank you,” she wrote. “Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.” Stephanie Reddick said in closing, “Donations can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, her hometown.” Among the notables commenting on the tribute post was Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, who wrote: ‘My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most sincere people I have ever met. Truly one of a kind! RIP sweet king 👑. Known for his role as concierge at the Continental Hotel Charon in all four John Wick films, as well as the upcoming Ana de Armas-directed Ballerina spin-off, Lance Reddick had been doing press for the fourth and final main chapter of the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise around the time the startling news of his passing emerged. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Reeves and John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski said in a statement obtained by Deadline yesterday. “He was an accomplished professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Stephanie, children, family and friends. We dedicate the film [John Wick: Chapter 4] in his fond memory. He will be missed terribly.” Also known for his turns on series like The Wire and Fringe, among countless other projects, Reddick also leaves behind projects like the 20s White Men Can’t Jump reboot for Hulu; a Disney+ series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which had him play Zeus; Paramount Global Content Distribution’s new version of The Caine Mutiny court-martial for Showtime; and John Ridley’s biopic Shirley Chisholm Shirley for Netflix, which stars him alongside Regina King. Read our obituary for the actor here. Additional tributes from co-stars and other industry fans can be found here. See Stephanie Reddick’s tribute to her late husband, Lance, below.

