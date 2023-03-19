Sunday Favorites: Florida’s “Hollywood” History





The Tampa Bay area has served as the setting for many Hollywood blockbusters with big stars flying into town to perform against the beautiful backdrop we call home. Here’s a look at the history of Florida in the movies.

Today, the Tampa Bay area is home to many Hollywood blockbusters with big stars flying into town to perform in the beautiful setting we call home. Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow and Ethan Hawk closed the Ca’d’Zan during filming” great expectations ‘ in 1998? What about when Denzel Washington walked the docks of Cortez as a small-town Florida cop in 2002’s ‘Out of Time’? In fact, Florida’s earliest films are 1898 “newsreels” about American troops in Tampa during the Spanish-American War. After that, Florida continued to be used for many of the top movies. The state offered scenic jungles for “Tarzan,” a tropical island (Anna Maria) for “On An Island With You,” and shady Silver Springs for “The Creature From the Black Lagoon.” Prior to World War I, Jacksonville rivaled Hollywood with over thirty studios and thousands of actors and extras for hire. This was when film companies like Universal, Disney and MGM moved to the state and film production in Florida grew until it took the lead in film creation in 1995. Although Florida has since waned, films are still being made and produced here every year. Our area has been featured in several major motion pictures, but the movie that started the trend was a local production called “Sarasota’s Hero”. The first sound-on-film production to hit the region was dubbed by the Sarasota Herald as “a clean and enjoyable comedy epic”. The premiere on July 26, 1929, at the Edwards Theater (today the Sarasota Opera House ) opened up a whole new realm of entertainment for locals suffering from the Great Depression. The newspaper first ran an ad looking for local talent, then brought in Hollywood director Don O. Newland to select the final cast. Thousands of people served as extras in the film, which starred Grace Adams as Baby Ethel, Elizabeth Gains as Katrinka, the handsome John Lavine as the film’s hero Billy Brown, the lawyer J. Keen as Mr. Henpeck and Charles Warpole as The Rival. Then, Police Chief Tilden Davis and local socialite George Lindsey both had supporting roles. Newland bragged that it was the best amateur cast he had ever assembled, adding “it’s not a press thing either,” according to Bernice Brooks Bergen in her book Sarasota Times Past. The plot was for Mr Henpeck to go to the train station to pick up what he believed to be a friend’s baby. However, the “baby” turns out to be an attractive woman. After his wife finds out he’s been parading through town with another woman, all hell breaks loose. Scenes were filmed at several local businesses, including the Sarasota Terrace Hotel, the Woolard Furniture Company, and the Cigar Corner Store (now alligator club) Although billed as a comedy, the film had plenty of action, including a heart-pounding scene where two Model Ts, courtesy of local Ford agency Sarasota Sales Company, reach a thrilling speed of 40 mph before crashing at Five Points. The editing was done in an artistic affair which resulted in Newland leaving with over 3,000 feet of film to edit. Although Sarasota’s Hero was not critically acclaimed, it paved the way for other successful productions in the area that used local talent.

