Entertainment
Wear ‘sunscreen every day’: Janez Vermeiren opens up after ‘cancerous growth’ was removed from eyelid
Janez Vermeiren
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
- South African media personality Janez Vermeiren is recovering at home after undergoing surgery to remove a “small cancerous growth” from his eyelid.
- In a statement to News24, Vermeiren said the growth “started about two to three years ago” but “has increased in size” in recent months.
- “My job exposed me to the sun and the outdoor elements for almost 25 years, and my only regret is that I didn’t take more care of my skin over the years.”
South African media personality Janez Vermeiren is recovering at home after undergoing surgery to remove a “small cancerous growth” from her eyelid on Friday.
In a statement to News24Vermeiren revealed that the growth “started about two to three years ago” but “has increased in size” in recent months.
“I honestly thought it was just a little skin tag or wart,” the TV personality added. He said that before going to a doctor, he “tried to remove the growth with a home remedy of apple cider vinegar.”
He added:
During the December holidays, I noticed the growth had increased and my wife made an appointment with a dermatologist. I expected the dermatologist to just burn it off, but she suspected it might be something else.
Vermeiren was referred to the Alchimia Clinic in Cape Town, where he consulted a plastic surgeon due to the sensitive location of the growth.
“Plastic surgeon Dr Gareth Tjasinkan ex-colleague of mine from the modeling and television industry and who was also on SA Survivorlooked after me,” Vermeiren said. “He was absolutely brilliant and immediately consulted with various other experts to determine the best course of action.”
A biopsy sample was then taken, which, Vermeiren said, “confirmed that it (the growth) was basal cell cancer.”
What is basal cell cancer?
Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that starts in basal cells – a type of cell in the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die.
It often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, although it can take other forms. Basal cell carcinoma most often occurs on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the head and neck.
Vermeiren was advised to remove the growth immediately, and “if it had been anywhere else it would have been a quick fix,” the model said. However, the tumor was on his eyelid and was “quite deep”.
“In my job, it’s not ideal to have scars,” Vermeiren said.
He explained why he went to a plastic surgeon to have the tumor removed.
I went for surgery yesterday, and it was the first time I had surgery in a clinic instead of a hospital. The experience was much more comforting and warm than my previous clinical experiences in the hospital.
Vermeiren said Dr. Tjasink and his team “succeeded in removing the cancerous tumor and ended up cutting off about a quarter of my lower eyelid.” In less than three hours, he was back home.
After the operation, Vermeiren was advised to “calm down for the next two weeks, ice the wound, take anti-inflammatories and apply antibiotic cream”.
Although it sounds easy enough to do, he said his “biggest challenge will be staying away from sports for a few weeks.”
While basal cell cancer is the “least aggressive form of skin cancer,” Vermeiren says it should be avoided.
“The tumor developed on the right side of my face, which is very common in South Africa because it’s the side most exposed to the sun when I drive a car.”
Offering advice after her experience, Vermeiren stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen at all times, even during daily activities.
“My advice to everyone would be to put 50-factor sunscreen on your face daily,” he said. “And try to wear sunglasses when driving or a cap and goggles when exposed to direct sunlight for long periods of time.”
He added:
My job has exposed me to the sun and the outdoor elements for almost 25 years, and my only regret is that I didn’t take more care of my skin over the years. Obviously that is changing now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news24.com/life/arts-and-entertainment/celebrities/put-sunscreen-on-daily-janez-vermeiren-opens-up-after-cancerous-growth-removed-from-eyelid-20230318
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Putin is a wanted man, a trial is not imminent, but the world is getting closer
- How concerned should we be about bird flu-spreading spring migrations?
- 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador and Peru, killing several people – DW – 03/19/2023
- The long list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failures since 2019
- Actor Lance Reddick’s last prescient video dedicated to his dogs
- Women’s tennis drops close to Fighting Hawks
- Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour takes fans on a fashion journey through time
- Google Doodle Celebrates Dr. Mario Molina’s 80th Birthday
- Determining whether cysts develop into cancer could lead to preventive surgery — ScienceDaily
- Elon Musk sends ominous warning if Donald Trump is arrested: ‘He will win by a landslide’
- Anti-immigration sentiment threatens to topple Erdogan ahead of Turkish elections
- The Partygate investigation is unlikely to drive the issue to the heart of Boris Johnson’s political career | Political news