Wear ‘sunscreen every day’: Janez Vermeiren opens up after ‘cancerous growth’ was removed from eyelid

South African media personality Janez Vermeiren is recovering at home after undergoing surgery to remove a “small cancerous growth” from her eyelid on Friday.

In a statement to News24Vermeiren revealed that the growth “started about two to three years ago” but “has increased in size” in recent months.

“I honestly thought it was just a little skin tag or wart,” the TV personality added. He said that before going to a doctor, he “tried to remove the growth with a home remedy of apple cider vinegar.”

He added:

During the December holidays, I noticed the growth had increased and my wife made an appointment with a dermatologist. I expected the dermatologist to just burn it off, but she suspected it might be something else.

Vermeiren was referred to the Alchimia Clinic in Cape Town, where he consulted a plastic surgeon due to the sensitive location of the growth.

“Plastic surgeon Dr Gareth Tjasinkan ex-colleague of mine from the modeling and television industry and who was also on SA Survivorlooked after me,” Vermeiren said. “He was absolutely brilliant and immediately consulted with various other experts to determine the best course of action.”

A biopsy sample was then taken, which, Vermeiren said, “confirmed that it (the growth) was basal cell cancer.”

What is basal cell cancer? Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that starts in basal cells – a type of cell in the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die. It often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, although it can take other forms. Basal cell carcinoma most often occurs on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the head and neck.

Vermeiren was advised to remove the growth immediately, and “if it had been anywhere else it would have been a quick fix,” the model said. However, the tumor was on his eyelid and was “quite deep”.

“In my job, it’s not ideal to have scars,” Vermeiren said.

He explained why he went to a plastic surgeon to have the tumor removed.

I went for surgery yesterday, and it was the first time I had surgery in a clinic instead of a hospital. The experience was much more comforting and warm than my previous clinical experiences in the hospital.

Vermeiren said Dr. Tjasink and his team “succeeded in removing the cancerous tumor and ended up cutting off about a quarter of my lower eyelid.” In less than three hours, he was back home.

After the operation, Vermeiren was advised to “calm down for the next two weeks, ice the wound, take anti-inflammatories and apply antibiotic cream”.

Although it sounds easy enough to do, he said his “biggest challenge will be staying away from sports for a few weeks.”

While basal cell cancer is the “least aggressive form of skin cancer,” Vermeiren says it should be avoided.

“The tumor developed on the right side of my face, which is very common in South Africa because it’s the side most exposed to the sun when I drive a car.”

Offering advice after her experience, Vermeiren stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen at all times, even during daily activities.

“My advice to everyone would be to put 50-factor sunscreen on your face daily,” he said. “And try to wear sunglasses when driving or a cap and goggles when exposed to direct sunlight for long periods of time.”

He added:

My job has exposed me to the sun and the outdoor elements for almost 25 years, and my only regret is that I didn’t take more care of my skin over the years. Obviously that is changing now.