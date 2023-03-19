Actor Lance Reddick’s last prescient video dedicated to his dogs





Millions of fans around the world were left speechless on Friday after learning that actor Lance Reddick had been found dead at his home. It was the TMZ portal that advanced the tragic news. Born on June 7, 1962, Reddick had established himself as a renowned actor after having participated in important audiovisual projects such as Thread, John Wick there Horizon Zero Dawnamong others. After the news broke, the actor’s final moves in life were analyzed down to the millimeter, and it’s amazed he looked seemingly happy and healthy in his latest video, taken just two days before his death. And it is that, as we said, the death of Lance came as a shock to fans, since the star of John Wick was posting regularly on his social networks this very week.



In what would be his last video, a smiling Lance appears in good spirits as he sings the soul hit of The whispers “And the beat goes on” in reference to their loud dogs barking in the background. He captioned the post: “And the beat continues… #dogsoftwitter.” Many of his followers used this post after his death to pay their respects. “Damn. I loved him. Death can be as quick as flipping a switch for anyone. How you treat people is really all that matters at the end of the day. I’ll remember of you with a smile on my face, so I “You did well my friend, you did well,” one netizen said. “I can’t believe you are gone, you are gone so suddenly, so young. We will never forget you, you were and will continue to be awesome. May he rest in peace,” said a another fan. “They knew, these dogs; I tell you RIP, a hero to many, protector of all as I know him, and the actor whose heart carried his work,” another follower said. At the time of his death, Lance was in the middle of a promotional tour for the new episode of John Wickin which he plays the concierge Charon.



Just a day before his tragic death, he had uploaded a photo of himself snuggling up with his three dogs at home, in a promotional Instagram post on Hard Rock Hotels and National Puppy Day. Wednesday evening, I had to attend the premiere of Wick jeans 4, with Keanu Reaves, but he didn’t show up. Reddick did not elaborate on the reason for his absence. According to some media, he also had several professional commitments planned, such as visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show next week. The actor died “suddenly” and of “natural causes”, his agent, Mia Hansen, revealed after his body was discovered at his home in Studio City, Calif., at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Now his supporters are saying goodbye to him totally devastated, but they promise to never forget his good work in front of the cameras.

