“Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ $30 Million Opening – The Hollywood Reporter





DC and New Line Cinema Shazam! Fury of the gods feels disrespected. The film opened to $11.7 million on Friday, including $3.4 million in previews, for an expected weekend debut of around $30 million. It would mark one of the worst starts for a major Hollywood superhero movie, as well as one of the worst for a title in the DC Cinematic Universe, including those released during the pandemic. And that’s well behind the $53.5 million domestic opening of the first Shazam! in 2019, not adjusted for inflation. Cry VI remains a major contender in its second weekend and could earn $18 million. Creed III also remains a notable competitor and could earn close to $16 million. The preview follow-up had suggested Shazam! Fury of the gods would open to at least $35 million this weekend. Others think he has a $40 million chance. Shazam 2The Rotten Tomatoes review score is a ho-hum 54%. That compares to 90% for the 2019 film. The sequel also received a more moderate B+ CinemaScore, compared to an A for the first. The Families – which played a key role in the surprise success of the first film – remains a difficult cinematic demo in the age of the pandemic. Fury of the gods is the 12th installment in the DC Extended Universe and the first to be released since the head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, called on James Gunn and Shazam! franchise producer Peter Safran to lead DC Studios and engineer a complete overhaul. Fury of the gods also comes as the future of DC characters and cast featured before Gunn and Saffron’s takeover hangs in the balance. Superman actor Henry Cavill, for example, won’t be returning. Levi addressed his future at Tuesday’s Hollywood premiere, telling The Hollywood Reporter“I am very happy with this film. …I hope it’s not my last. David F. Sandberg directed Shazam! Fury of the gods from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam 2The villains of are the Daughters of Atlas, a trio of ancient goddesses who have come to Earth to reclaim the magical powers that the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) took from them. Naturally, beating the bad guys is up to Billy Batson, aka Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi), along with his extended family/companion superheroes Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody), Eugene (Ian Chen/Ross Butler) , Darla (Faithe Herman/Meagan Good), Pedro (Jovan Armand/DJ Cotrona), and Mary (Grace Caroline Currey, playing both the regular and superhero versions of her character with a hairstyle change). The goddesses Hespera, Kalypso and Anthea are played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and, in her first film since her role in Spielberg’s Western coast HistoryRachel Zegler, respectively. The figures will be updated on Sunday.

