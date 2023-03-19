Kaveesh The Band teams up with Indian Bollywood legend Alka Yagnik | Local Features

Local crossover musical group Kaveesh The Band has teamed up with legendary Bollywood reading superstar Alka Yagnik.

The Williamsville-based hybrid group have been invited by the Yagniks team in India to feature on the upcoming original Tu Mujhe Mile (When You Met Me) frontman Kaveesh Maharaj says.

Maharaj, 35, who studied music theory at Dr AR Rahamans KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, India, called the collaboration with Yagnik a unique opportunity.

Yagnik is one of the most important and successful playback singers in Bollywood history. The 56-year-old native of Kolkata, West Bengal holds three Guinness World Records for being the most streamed artist in the world after recently overtaking American pop princess Taylor Swift for the remarkable honour.

When I went to India, I met some friends at my music school and we kept in touch. They recently introduced her to a song (Yagnik) written by Bollywood lyricists and they suggested my voice to her and her team. Next thing you know, we were going ahead and producing the track together, Maharaj said in genuine amazement when addressing the Kitcharee on Friday.

The single, produced by Mumbai, India producer duo Karan Lakhan, is set to be released at the end of the month. The Lakhan brothers are the musical minds behind Pawni Pandey and Shahid Mallya’s global hit Machhli. They also notably penned a Javed Ali and Nikitha Gandhis Mera Pehla product which also features Big Boss Season 15 reality show winner Salman Khan.

Maharaj says the group has already teamed up with co-producer Ravi Maharaj, who led their local voice recording and Enhanced Photography and Videography to develop a cinematic music video.

It will be like a Bollywood movie with Kaveesh being the lead actor and makeup artist Dianne Deonarine in the lead roles, he said.

Open new doors

in the world

Their upcoming collaboration with Yagnik is a testament that not only is there merit in making different types of music in T&T, but it can bring you global success, Maharaj said.

I always thought it was possible to find new doors, outside of the chutney and soca industry, by developing a new sound where Trinidad could be placed in the global market in a different way.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with calypso, soca, chutney, etc. In fact, our music also touches on these elements, but what I mean is that there are other ways to achieve the goal of reaching the world, Maharaj said.

The excitement over the project extends far beyond Kaveesh The Band as it can have huge ripple effects on local music, Maharaj added.

We have opened a door, a portal, for other artists and ourselves to India and other places as this song will also be released in the UK by JA promotions, he explained. Maharaj urged all producers of alternative genres of music at T&T to continue honing their skills on the path to finding their own unique sound before trying to find out where it fits on the world stage.

It’s a whole new way for Trinidad to be represented in a different way. For us, it wasn’t just about finding our own sound, but being able to work with other people, in other industries. It’s a humbling and very different experience, he said.

Kaveesh The Band plans to make the trip to India to possibly perform the song alongside Yagnik, Maharaj has revealed.

We were asked to come and we would like to go. Hopefully we can make that happen through the different channels to get that experience. Overall, the trip will help prove to young aspiring musicians that there are other paths to success. Soca and chutney led the way, but we’re living proof that they’re not the only avenues, Maharaj concluded.