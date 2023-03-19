Connect with us

Entertainment

Kaveesh The Band teams up with Indian Bollywood legend Alka Yagnik | Local Features

Kaveesh The Band teams up with Indian Bollywood legend Alka Yagnik | Local Features

 


Local crossover musical group Kaveesh The Band has teamed up with legendary Bollywood reading superstar Alka Yagnik.

The Williamsville-based hybrid group have been invited by the Yagniks team in India to feature on the upcoming original Tu Mujhe Mile (When You Met Me) frontman Kaveesh Maharaj says.

Maharaj, 35, who studied music theory at Dr AR Rahamans KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, India, called the collaboration with Yagnik a unique opportunity.







Kaveesh the group

Kaveesh the group


Yagnik is one of the most important and successful playback singers in Bollywood history. The 56-year-old native of Kolkata, West Bengal holds three Guinness World Records for being the most streamed artist in the world after recently overtaking American pop princess Taylor Swift for the remarkable honour.

When I went to India, I met some friends at my music school and we kept in touch. They recently introduced her to a song (Yagnik) written by Bollywood lyricists and they suggested my voice to her and her team. Next thing you know, we were going ahead and producing the track together, Maharaj said in genuine amazement when addressing the Kitcharee on Friday.

The single, produced by Mumbai, India producer duo Karan Lakhan, is set to be released at the end of the month. The Lakhan brothers are the musical minds behind Pawni Pandey and Shahid Mallya’s global hit Machhli. They also notably penned a Javed Ali and Nikitha Gandhis Mera Pehla product which also features Big Boss Season 15 reality show winner Salman Khan.







Karan

Karan and Lakhan Khana with Alka Yagnik


Maharaj says the group has already teamed up with co-producer Ravi Maharaj, who led their local voice recording and Enhanced Photography and Videography to develop a cinematic music video.

It will be like a Bollywood movie with Kaveesh being the lead actor and makeup artist Dianne Deonarine in the lead roles, he said.

Open new doors

in the world

Their upcoming collaboration with Yagnik is a testament that not only is there merit in making different types of music in T&T, but it can bring you global success, Maharaj said.

I always thought it was possible to find new doors, outside of the chutney and soca industry, by developing a new sound where Trinidad could be placed in the global market in a different way.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with calypso, soca, chutney, etc. In fact, our music also touches on these elements, but what I mean is that there are other ways to achieve the goal of reaching the world, Maharaj said.

The excitement over the project extends far beyond Kaveesh The Band as it can have huge ripple effects on local music, Maharaj added.

We have opened a door, a portal, for other artists and ourselves to India and other places as this song will also be released in the UK by JA promotions, he explained. Maharaj urged all producers of alternative genres of music at T&T to continue honing their skills on the path to finding their own unique sound before trying to find out where it fits on the world stage.

It’s a whole new way for Trinidad to be represented in a different way. For us, it wasn’t just about finding our own sound, but being able to work with other people, in other industries. It’s a humbling and very different experience, he said.

Kaveesh The Band plans to make the trip to India to possibly perform the song alongside Yagnik, Maharaj has revealed.

We were asked to come and we would like to go. Hopefully we can make that happen through the different channels to get that experience. Overall, the trip will help prove to young aspiring musicians that there are other paths to success. Soca and chutney led the way, but we’re living proof that they’re not the only avenues, Maharaj concluded.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://trinidadexpress.com/features/local/kaveesh-the-band-teams-with-indian-bollywood-legend-alka-yagnik/article_562aedee-c5fc-11ed-a1d2-4bd6f6aeae37.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: