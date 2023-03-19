‘The Wire’ ‘John Wick’ star Lance Reddick dies at 60





Actor Lance Reddick, who’s appeared in major TV series like ‘The Wire’, ‘Fringe’ and ‘Bosch’ and movies like the ‘John Wick’ franchise, set to debut ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ next week, died of natural causes at age 60. Variety confirmed with her rep. He was found dead at his Studio City home in Los Angeles on Friday morning, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. In the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which is slated to hit theaters on March 24, Reddick reprises his role as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York who appeared in all four entries. Charon worked alongside non-retired hitman Keanu Reeves, including taking care of John’s new dog in the second episode and joining in on the guns blazing action in the third film. Reddick was also set to appear in the upcoming “Ballerina” spin-off, starring Ana de Armas. Known for playing hardened police chiefs and other men of authority, Reddick was born in Baltimore on June 7, 1962. He studied music composition and received a Bachelor of Music from the University of Rochester. He moved to Boston in the 80s and earned an MFA from Yale in 1994. His first major television role came during Season 4 of the prison drama “Oz” in 2000. He played Detective Johnny Basil, an undercover agent who tries to stop the drug trade but soon becomes himself. drug addict and murders a corrupt cop by pushing him down. an elevator shaft. After being sent to Oz, Basil is stabbed to death by Seth Gilliam’s character, Clayton Hughes. He was then cast as Baltimore Police Lt. Cedric Daniels, one of the leads, on “The Wire” in 2002. He had previously auditioned for the roles of Bubbles (which went to Andre Royo) and William ‘Bunk’ Moreland (Wendell Pierce). Daniels was in charge of the narcotics division and slowly rose through the ranks over the show’s five seasons, frequently clashing with his superiors. In the show’s finale, he resigned as commissioner and became a criminal defense attorney. After “The Wire” ended in 2008, Reddick joined “Fringe” later that year as Phillip Broyles, Homeland Security Special Agent and Head of the Fringe Division. The group investigated cases related to fringe science, pseudoscience, and alternate timelines. In 2014, he was cast as another police chief, but this time in Amazon’s “Bosch” series, which ended in 2021. He played Deputy Chief Irvin Irving and was nominated for a Saturn Award for the role, after earning two nods for “Fringe.” ‘. Most recently, Reddick starred as Albert Wesker last year in Netflix’s short-lived series “Resident Evil,” an adaptation of the popular zombie video game. He also provided voice work on Season 2 of Amazon’s “The Legend of Vox Machina,” which was released in January. His other voice roles included the villainous Sylens in two popular PlayStation games, “Horizon: Zero Dawn” and “Horizon: Forbidden West,” released last year, as well as the voice of Commander Zavala in the long-running “Destiny” franchise. Reddick has been cast as the Greek god Zeus in Disney+’s highly anticipated “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series, adapted from the popular books by Rick Riordan. Her other upcoming roles include Hulu’s remake of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’, out May 19, ‘St. Sebastian’, Netflix’s Shirley Chisholm biopic ‘Shirley’, ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ and the space drama ‘Apteros’. Throughout his nearly 30-year career, he has also appeared in ‘Lost’, ‘CSI: Miami’, ‘American Horror Story: Coven’, ‘The Blacklist’, ‘One Night in Miami’, ‘Angel Has Fallen’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’. Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. For more stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi.com Must Read: Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Silence on Criticism of Her Bone Broth and Veggie Diet: It Doesn’t Mean I Eat This Way, All Day, Every Day Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

