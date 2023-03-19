Hollywood, meet Ram Charan!

The handsomest, even the most elegantly dressed actor at the 2023 Oscars was not Idris Elba, it was our very own Konidela Ram Charan Teja, wearing a Shantanu & Nikhil asymmetrical black three-piece ensemble. Accompanying him on the world’s most watched champagne carpet was his pregnant wife, Upasana Kamineni, who looked equally stylish in a white saree (the couples combined net worth is estimated at 02,500 crore). As the SS Rajamouli gang exulted after winning the Oscar for the turbo hit song, RRR’s Naatu Naatu, there must have been countless Indian moviegoers, who sat and wondered, why didn’t we not seen more of this talented man? Frankly, I had felt the same way after watching RRR and trying Naatu Naatu’s tricky hook step. It wasn’t until after the Rams appeared at the Oscars that I connected the dots and recalled a mutual friend gushing over the superstar. He had sneaked into Bombay for a promotional shoot, and the local daddies had left him alone, they had failed to click on his airport look, and there was also no contingent for follow him to the studios. It was largely unrecognized, though RRR generated huge buzz across India and established itself as one of the biggest hits of all time. Despite all his mega success and popularity in the south, three Filmfare awards and inclusion on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, Ram Charan, with an impressive Instagram presence of 12.9 million followers, remains a relatively unknown movie star. outside of its area.

All of that is likely to change with her appearance at the Oscars. Strange how a single high-profile moment in an illustrious and prolific career can suddenly alter popular perception? This also goes for Jr NTR. Two extremely talented young men, sons of legendary movie stars.

This is not another column about how the south conquered the north away from it. It’s more about the power of the media in creating and projecting Bollywood stars at the expense of much more successful actors (even in terms of what they earn) who exist outside of Bollywood’s insular orbit. . Ram Charan owns a polo team, is co-owner of TruJet and, at 37, not only a top actor, but also a producer and entrepreneur. He is married to his school girlfriend, who is carrying their first child. All of this makes for great copy, but I’ve yet to read Rams’ interviews or marvel at his wisecracks, soundbytes, or fashion spreads. Why is that?

I asked his media team in Mumbai about the lack of Rams publicity of the kind generated by a Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh every time they go out. I was told that Ram preferred it that way and didn’t want to go all out courting dads. And that he values ​​his privacy and abhors the glitz and spectacle of strutting around Mumbai with an entourage of burly bodyguards. That attitude alone justifies an award in a city that thrives on headline-seeking people who make a career out of outrageous prudes and posturing in public.

Here is a man who seems to conduct his life and business with much more discretion and dignity, wisely focusing on making films that have a huge impact on the box office. To date, Cherry (Rams’ pet name) has starred in about 30 films. He is also self-aware enough to take an annual break when he undertakes the 41-day Ayyappa deeksha at Sabarimala temple, as a spiritual and self-disciplinary program to relax and detox from the demands of his profession.

When I saw a galaxy of top stars from the south gracing the cover of India’s brightest celebrity magazine and heard the most wonderful stories from each winner at the glitzy soiree in Hyderabad, I thought to myself: he was time too! The genius of people like Rajamouli is obvious. Now, we have a Ram Charan who’s been on best-dressed lists by The Wall Street Journal, Variety, and more. Bravo, you are the icing on the cake of the Oscars, Ram Charan! Hollywood is waiting with open arms to catch you.

@DeShobhaa @shobhaade