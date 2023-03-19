20 iconic Hollywood and Bollywood movies turning 20 in 2023 and where to watch them | GQ India

Did you know it’s been 20 years since the release of the Indian musical Beats of Jhankar or the riot of laughter hungama or the political thriller Together or the scary horror movie Darna Mana Hai? Indeed, Quentin Tarantino’s revenge thriller, Kill Bill Volume 1 also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, as do several blockbusters like love in fact, Underworld, Elf, Cheaper by the dozen, Johnny English, Holes, terrible friday, among others. Here are 20 Hollywood and Bollywood films that complete 20 years of release.

20 Iconic Hollywood & Bollywood Movies Turning 20 In 2023 (And Where To Watch Them)

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV

Starring Johnny Depp in one of his most memorable performances as a pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow, it set the ball rolling for a blockbuster pirate movie franchise comprising five films. The film takes you on a captivating maritime adventure with Captain Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom). The life-changing journey begins when blacksmith Will is forced to join forces with Jack to save his love Elizabeth, the governor’s daughter from pirates who believe she can lift their curse.

2. Lost in translation Amazon Prime Video

This romantic comedy stars Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in the lead roles. Bill plays a fading movie star, Bob Harris, who is going through a midlife crisis. He is in Tokyo for a shoot when he meets Charlotte (Scarlett) at her hotel. She is staying there with her husband, the famous photographer John (Giovanni Ribisi), but feels increasingly disenchanted with her married life and worries about her future. The duo strike up a friendship when they bond while exploring Tokyo’s nightlife. Their growing fondness for each other and closeness helps them achieve what they really want from their lives and relationships.

3. Finding Nemo Apple TV

This sweet animated film follows a clownfish named Marlin, an overprotective father searching for his missing son Nemo, who is captured by a group of divers. He lives in the Great Barrier Reef and when tragedy strikes he enlists the help of a royal blue tang called Dory and embarks on a risky journey to find and bring Nemo home.

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movie, YouTube

The film marks the epic conclusion to the hit series The Lord of the Rings based on the eponymous series by JRR Tolkiens. The finale boasts an epic battle scene ending long feuds with Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) making their final journey to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring, unaware of Gollum’s intentions. Meanwhile, at the same time, former members of the Fellowship prepare to bring down Sauron.

5. Bruce Almighty Disney+Hotstar

Jim Carrey plays a new journalist, Bruce Nolan, who goes through a rough patch where everything goes wrong for him, including losing a promotion and possibly his job. Out of frustration, he calls on God and asks for answers to his misfortunes. Miraculously, God, played by the super talented Morgan Freeman, appears and gives him a chance to take his place for a week and understand how hard it is to be Him! Bruce accepts and during the week learns valuable life-changing lessons and emerges a better human being.

6. The Last Samurai Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movie, YouTube

Inspired by the Satsuma Rebellion of 1877, the action-packed film stars Tom Cruise as U.S. Captain Nathan Algren and Ken Watanabe as Lord Moritsugu Katsumoto and the Last Samurai. After his discharge from the army, he was then hired by the Meiji Restoration government to train the Japanese army in Western-style combat. During a battle, he is captured by the samurai and brought to the village of Katsumotos. While there, he becomes fascinated with the life of the samurai and understands its true philosophy. Later, he joins them and helps the villagers fight for a good cause.

7. Agent Cody Banks Apple TV

While we’ve seen several veteran actors play CIA field agents, this movie revolves around the adventures of a 15-year-old CIA agent, working undercover to help his government save the world from notorious criminals, wing James Bond style, including high-tech helper and helper.

8. Netflix Gothic

This supernatural psychological thriller revolves around Dr. Miranda Gray (Halle Berry), a psychiatrist, who wakes up in Woodward Penitentiary, where she works, after encountering an accident. She has no memory of the events, is locked up for the murder of her husband and receives treatment from Dr. Pete Graham (Robert Downey Jr). However, things go awry when she begins to regain her memories and a vengeful spirit appears.

9. The Lizzie McGuire Movie Apple TV, Disney+Hotstar

The film marks the end of the popular television series of the same name with Hillary Duff reprising her role as Lizzie McGuire. It follows Elizabeth, aka Lizzie, and her adventures in Rome. She is mistaken for singer Isabella Parigi, due to her striking resemblance to her. Lizzie soon finds herself drawn into the world of glitz and glamor when she is approached by Italian pop star Paolo Valisari to impersonate his singing partner Isabelle.

10. Knights of Shanghai Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV

Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson return in the Shanghai Noon sequel as Chon Wang and Roy OBannon, respectively. The two travel to London to avenge the death of Chons’ father and are joined by his sister, Lin. But, a shocking truth about her father’s death highlights a larger conspiracy against the British royal family. The trio must now protect royalty. Expect plenty of fun scenes and mind-blowing martial arts action sequences.

11. Kal Ho Naa Ho Netflix, Apple TV, Google Play Movie, YouTube

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, the film will have you crying buckets. It revolves around Aman (Shah Rukh), who is suffering from a terminal illness. He lives his life pleasing those around him. He meets the pessimistic Naina (Preity) and her best friend Rohit (Saif), who is in love with her. When Naina falls in love with him, her illness prevents her from reciprocating her feelings. He then teams up with Rohit to make Naina fall in love with him.

12. Koï… Mil Gaya Zee5

This sci-fi action adventure film follows a grown man, Rohit Mehra, who suffers from intellectual disability due to complications during birth. One day, he accidentally summons alien beings using his deceased scientist father’s old computer. He finds a separated alien, whom he calls Jaadu, who is left behind by his relatives. Rohit hides Jaadu in his house. Jaadus’ presence has a mysterious impact on Rohit. However, when Jaadus’ life hangs in the balance, Rohit enlists the help of his friends to ensure the alien’s safety and send him home safe and sound. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

13. Baghban Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube

Raj Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan) is excited about his retirement and spending time with his wife of 40 years, Pooja (Hema Malini). But his excitement is short-lived when he realizes how selfish his adult children are. The elderly couple are devastated when they have to live apart and at the mercy of their children. The moving story shows the various dilemmas of an elderly couple who had failed to plan their retirement better. It also acts as a revelation about the sacrifices that parents selflessly make for their children.

14. Munna Bhai MBBS Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Google Play Movie, YouTube

Local goon Munna (Sanjay Dutt) sets out to become a doctor after his father is insulted by the dean of a hospital and the father of his childhood friend. His sidekick Circuit (Arshad Warsi) helps him in his academic adventures. The duo and a host of other memorable characters take you on an epic laugh-out-loud ride.

15. Chalte Chalte Netflix, Apple TV, Google Play Movie, YouTube

Small transport business owner Raj Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan) and Priya Chopra (Rani Mukerji) fall in love and soon get married. The two are polar opposites and come from different financial backgrounds. The pressures and expectations of the Priya family weigh heavily on their relationship. Their continuous fights and arguments only add fuel to the fire threatening to shatter their marriage forever. The duo must overcome various obstacles and fight for their love to have a happy married life.

16. Tere Naam MX Player, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

The Romantic Tragedy, which is a remake of the Tamil film Ours, was one of Salman Khan’s breakthrough performances. Radhe Mohan (Salman) is a rowdy man, who falls in love with docile Nirjara Bhardwaj (Bhumika Chawla). The story takes a painful turn when Radhe suffers brain damage after being attacked by a group of miscreants and then loses his mind.

17. Gangaajal Zee5, Google Play Movie, YouTube

The film is set in the fictional town of Tejpur, Bihar, where Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar is tasked with reducing the crime rate in the district. Corrupt politicians, policemen and criminals prevent him from fulfilling his duty. This gritty drama shows how the local bond between police, politicians and criminals impacts the lives of locals, leading to dangerous situations.

18. Jism Zee5, YouTube

This erotic thriller follows an alcoholic lawyer and playboy Kabir. He has a torrid affair with Sonia Khanna, who is the wife of a millionaire, Rohit, who is often on business trips. When Kabir falls in love with Sonia, he suggests they run away. But Sonia has other plans and wants to assassinate Rohit. Kabir’s life takes a devastating turn when he learns Sonia’s true motive behind the murder. The film starring Bipasha Basu marked John Abraham’s Bollywood debut.

19. Ishq Vishk Voot, MX Player, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

A coming-of-age drama, the film follows Rajiv who wants to become a popular face in his college. To achieve his dreams, he lies to his childhood friend, Payal, that he loves her. When Payal understands her true intentions, she leaves Rajiv, who then moves on to another girl. However, he soon realizes his mistake and does his best to make Payal forgive and love him. The film catapulted Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao on the path to success.

20. Bhoot Voot, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

After the 1992 horror superhit Raat, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma once again spooked audiences with this 2003 supernatural thriller, which features stellar performances from Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan and Rekha. Married couple Swati (Urmila) and Vishal (Ajay) move into a new apartment. Soon, Swatis’ behavior changes and baffles Vishal. He then learns that the former tenant committed suicide in the apartment which is believed to be haunted. He then seeks the help of an exorcist, Sarita (Rekha), who helps him unlock the secret of the previous tenant’s death and save Swati from the evil spirit.