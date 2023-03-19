I’m a gay man right now: Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield feared he might actually be gay later in life after an award-winning play that left fans in disgust





Andrew Garfield’s prolific career in both film and theatre, which has been an endless source of critical and commercial success, is now facing a sudden and unexpected backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community. The Amazing Spider-Man The actor recently made comments that were not well received by the community and made some people very uncomfortable with the way he presented himself as part of the burgeoning movement. Also Read: I Play A Lot Of Straights: Marvel Star Alan Cumming Defends The White Lotus Celebrity Theo James playing gay icon George Michael, says actors should be compelling enough to play any role Andrew Garfields says he doesn’t impress the LGBTQ+ community 2021-22 was Andrew Garfield’s year. The actor, who has participated in incredibly successful film and theater productions, has made a name for himself with projects like No coming home, Tammy Faye’s eyesAnd Tick, tick boom! More recently, however, Garfield’s work on the theatrical stage has extended to his role as a gay man in the 1980s Tony Kushners’ revival of Angels in America. In a recent interview discussing his role and concerns about playing a gay role when he doesn’t identify as gay, Garfield claimed he could have an alarm clock later in life. He added : I had to believe it was the right thing and Tony had asked me and maybe if he asked me it was the right thing. It was about bringing honor, doing justice and knowing my story My only free time during rehearsals every Sunday, I had eight friends and we were just watching [RuPauls Drag Race]. It’s my life outside of this room. I’m a gay man right now just without the physical act that’s all. Also Read: ‘There’s Not a Single Bad Bone in This Man’s Body’: Fans Rally to Support Spider-Man Star Andrew Garfield After He Bursts into Tears Talking About His Late Mother The actor, though beloved by multitudes, failed to win over the faction of his fandom that was otherwise devoted enough to him for his fearless portrayal of Jonathan Larson, who, though heterosexual, has been an icon and an idol for the LGBTQ+ community. Andrew Garfield’s recent remarks spark hostility The current socio-cultural scene over gender politics and sexual identity has been widely divisive in the media and entertainment industry. The concept of heterosexual and cisgender actors embodying gay or transgender roles has come under fire lately, especially as the Hollywood debate over inclusivity and representation grows as actors who are part of the community still rarely find opportunities to portray roles they wish to embody. Also read: So many doors have been closed to us for so long: Theo James gets castigated by Adam Lambert after reporting he plays legendary gay singer George Michael Recent biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody And Rocketmanalso entered the debate for their casting of heterosexual actors in predominantly gay roles. The next biopic on Bang! Singer and gay icon George Michael also found a Theo James voice defending himself for the lead role which received incredulous backlash, particularly from singer-songwriter Adam Lambert. The debate still rages on. Source: happy times

