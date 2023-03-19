Steve Austin Reveals Hollywood Megastar Inspired His Former Gadget





WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austinis widely recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. Nonetheless, he didn’t always enjoy the same level of success, as Austin first appeared in WWE as Ringmaster. That being said, it looks like Austin was inspired by a Hollywood megastar for their old gimmick. Austin is a name synonymous with professional wrestling. His unique look of shaved head, beard and denim shorts is one of the most iconic looks in sports history. However, this look hasn’t always been the case for Austin. During his WWE debut, he sported a clean-shaven look with a golden undercut. During a recent appearance on YouTube channel UpUpDownDown, Austin revealed that he wasn’t happy with his initial look because he felt like a raggamuffin. We were working in Pittsburgh one night and I was traveling on the road with Goldust. I always had the fashionable haircut. I didn’t have the goatee. I looked in the mirror and looked like a raggamuffin. I looked at myself and said, Man, what you doin’, so I just shaved my head. I went to the building that night and everyone was like, Man, why did you shave your head? The hair wouldn’t do me any good anyway. He was inspired by Bruce Willis in Pulp Fiction. It was during a trip to Pittsburgh with fellow wrestler Goldust that Austin made the decision to change his look. Looking at himself in the mirror, he realized that the buzz cut did not suit him and decided to shave his head. Austin’s new look didn’t go unnoticed when he arrived at the building that night. Everyone was curious to know why he shaved his head. Austin revealed that his inspiration for the new look came from none other than Hollywood superstar Bruce Willis in the movie Pulp Fiction. The decision to change his look turned out to be a great decision for Stone Cold Steve Austin. It became part of his personality, making him stand out from other wrestlers in the industry. His shaved head, along with his intense personality, helped him become one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

