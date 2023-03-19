Australian actor Peter Hardy revealed as man who tragically drowned at Fremantle beach

Australian actor Peter Hardy has been revealed as the victim who tragically drowned on a Fremantle beach last week aged 66.

Hardy, best known for his roles in McLeod’s Daughters and Chopper, was snorkeling in South Beach on Thursday.

According western australiaHardy had traveled to Perth from London to visit his mother.

Her brother Michael shared the tragic news on social media on Friday: “I am devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning…Rest in peace my beloved little brother.”

Tributes began to pour in after the tragic news of Hardy’s death.

“This news is such a heartbreaking shock. He will be held in the wide arms of the ocean he grew up on and in the hearts of all those he welcomed into his vital and spirited orbit. Sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” wrote Ross Anderson.

His friend Andy Burns said: “On the morning of March 16 a dear friend was taken from us… the amazing and beautiful Peter Hardy drowned while snorkelling at South Beach Perth.”

“He was 66 and looked like a Greek god, so fit and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he made his home.”

“Words cannot express how deeply I feel about this loss. We have been close friends since living together in Neutral Bay Sydney in the mid 80s.”

“He was a superb actor, a wonderful singer and guitarist, he also played drums and sax. He always enjoyed performing in the theater as well as in movies and television. He decided to buy a boat river in London which he has beautifully set up with recording equipment and he would send me guitar tracks recorded there to add backing to.

“Sincere condolences to all his family and many friends on this devastating loss, especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa, our thoughts are with you…”

“Vale, dear friend Peter Hardy RIP…Adele and I are inconsolable at this time over such a harsh loss.”