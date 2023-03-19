Zeenat Aman shares a photo of Shalimar mahurat and her story | Bollywood

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has shared a black and white photo of herself she found on the internet with the story behind it. She revealed that he was clicked on the much publicized mahurat shot of her 1977 film Shalimar for which she wore a silver dress with a plunging neckline. She said designer Mani Rabadi literally sewed me into the dress to give it that exquisite fit. Read also : Shweta Bachchan and Dia Mirza react as Zeenat Aman says she had ‘butterflies in her stomach’ before her ramp walk Zeenat Aman shared a glamorous black and white photo of herself on Saturday.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, Saturday glamor to inspire your party plans! I saw this image of myself floating around the internet and thought it would be good to add some context to it. It was 1977, and the cast and crew of Krishna Shahs Shalimar had gathered at the Turf Club in Mumbai for mahurat films. It was a high profile event and everyone was dressed to perfection. My glorious silver dress was created by famous costume designer Mani Rabadi based on a design of my own making. Her plunging neckline and clean silhouette certainly turned heads. In fact, Mani literally sewed me into the dress to give it that exquisite fit.

Speaking more about the day, she added: We had several international actors present that day, including Gina Lollobrigida. She later pulled out of production, amid swirling rumors that we had locked horns. British actor Rex Harrison was not at the event, but he was in the film. One day on the set, he said to me – A beautiful girl like you should get married immediately. I had a good laugh over it. And for the record, I think that’s a terrible reason to get married.”

Zeenat Aman shared a photo and her story.

Zeenat said that Shalimar didn’t really wow the audience, but it was an exciting adventure. We shot the film in English and Hindi, shooting each scene twice, she wrote.

Zeenat is sometimes seen at movie events and reality TV shows as a guest. About her return to the cinema, she had said in one of her messages that she did not plan to return to the big screen, nor to close this door. However, she is set to make her OTT debut with an upcoming series, Showstopper, which will revolve around trying on lingerie.