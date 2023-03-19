Jason Ritter on His Wife and Wife Melanie Lynskey’s Child Becoming an Actor: ‘Already Showing Signs’





Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Araya Doheny/Getty Jason Ritter has thoughts about him and his wife Melanie LynskeyThe child of embarks on the profession of actor. The Emmy nominee, 43, revealed if he could see his daughter follow in the footsteps of his parents on SiriusXM The Jess Cagle Show THURSDAY. “She’s been watching her parents ‘Lynskey, 45, who is also an actor,’ and she’s already showing signs,” Ritter said of her 4-year-old, who was born in December 2018. However, he added: “I think you want to help your child be as fully who they are as they want to be. And you know, as we all know, the more you try to control someone’s life. one, the more he rebels.” RELATED: Melanie Lynskey Jokes Husband Jason Ritter’s Secret ‘The Last of Us’ Cameo Was ‘So Romantic’ LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 07: Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter arrive 2016 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival Opening Night Gala of ‘The Intervention’ at Orpheum Theater on July 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images) Jennifer Lourie/Getty As the son of actors Nancy Morgan and the late John RitterTHE parenting alum shared that his parents were supportive of his acting dreams after watching The good yearsand makes sure he takes lessons to improve himself. Ritter also talked about his first acting gig and said his father was the reason he landed the role. RELATED: Jason Ritter Jokes His First Acting Job Was “A Full Nepotism Hire” Thanks To Dad John Ritter “Oh, when I was little, when I was maybe 6 or something, my dad used to make this cartoon called The true story of O Christmas Tree“, he explained. “I will say, without any hesitation, that it was like a rental of complete nepotism. I will admit it. He sure got me the job. I tried to stay away from that later.” Sharing a fun memory from the animated special, Ritter said: “I got to play Little Acorn in The true story of O Christmas Tree, and he played my uncle Piney. It was funny because when I grew up and found this recording, I was like, ‘Oh, they must have speeded up my voice to get that high.’ My mom and dad were like, ‘No, no…Jason, that was your voice.’ “ The story continues Jason Ritter, John Ritter Carlo Allegri/Getty Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories. When he wasn’t putting himself in front of the camera, Ritter proudly traveled with his father who death from aortic dissection in 2003 to the ensembles. “It was always a special experience,” he said. “I remember the first time I went there, I don’t even know what he was shooting, but it was a night shoot. And so the idea of ​​staying up all night was so exciting and so crazy for me.” “It was all very exciting. So yeah, I mean, you know, it was fun to go visit and see where he was working, and it was always different,” Jason added. “I’ve always really loved it. It was fun to see my dad dressed in all kinds of weird costumes.”

