No. 2 UCLA 68, No. 7 Northwest 63

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – No. 15 Princeton over No. 7 Mizzou. Arkansas’ No. 8 beat Kansas’ No. 1. Upheavals rang through the world of March Madness on the first day of the Round of 32.

More importantly, however, the stars were lining up for No. 7 Northwestern to join the party as they prepared for their battle against No. 2 UCLA. With 89% of ESPN brackets picking UCLA to move to the Sweet Sixteen, NU was playing with house money.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough mojo to move the Cats (22-12, 12-8 Big Ten) ahead of the Pac-12 regular season champions Bruins (31-5, 18-2 Pac-12). , losing 68-63. With the loss, NU’s historic season could not be capped with the program’s first-ever trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

With two of the best defenses in the country facing off, the Cats and Bruins went back and forth in the first 10 minutes of the game – only six points separated the two. However, as halftime continued and NU’s shooting struggles continued, UCLA began to heat up. Behind guard/forward Jaime Jaquez and guard Amari Bailey, the Bruins’ lead expanded into double digits as the half progressed.

At the break, the duo combined for 25 of UCLA’s 35 points, while senior guard Boo Buie and senior redshirt guard Chase Audige had five of the Cats’ 25. NU had a lot of work to catch up on.

But that’s the saying coach Chris Collins and his team heard before the season, during and now. In the 11th minute and a half, the Cats had equalized the game after goalkeeper Kenneth Nwuba on Buie’s lay-up.

NU and UCLA went back and forth for the rest of the second half, keeping it between six points for the rest of the game. However, after the Bruins’ quick three-point break by David Singleton with less than two minutes remaining and the Cats’ inability to score on their next possession, NU’s fate was sealed.

Here are three takeaways from the Cats’ loss to UCLA.

Take away food :



The hot shot against Boise State comes to a halt against UCLA in the first half.

At the final buzzer of NU’s Round of 64 game against No. 10 Boise State, it looked like the shooting issues that were prominent a week prior against Penn State were gone. The starting guard trio of Buie, Audige and junior guard Ty Berry lost 55 of the team’s 75 points. Overall, NU had one of their best shooting performances against one of the best defenses in the country – shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.1% from three.

However, UCLA presented an even tougher game, even without top guard Jaylen Clark. KenPom’s No. 1 team in adjusted defensive efficiency made things tough for the Cats. With big, athletic men like Kenneth Nwuba and Pac-12 Rookie of the Year Adem Bona hovering over the paint, outside of Nicholson NU struggled to convert much into the paint. In the first half, the Cats shot 35.7 percent from the field and even worse from three, 22.2 percent.

Even though the Cats managed to completely cut the Bruins lead in the second half, if NU hadn’t had to come from behind, who knows what the end result would have been.

UCLA’s clutch basket puts the nail in the Cats’ coffin.

In the 11 1/2 minute, the NU bench and crowd erupted. UCLA’s Kenneth Nwuba goalkeeper on Buie’s layup attempt meant the game was tied at 45.

These cheers continued almost to the end of the matches, as the contest remained between six points until the final buzzer. However, in fairness, the Bruins took one more clutch shot in the stretch than NU. It was David Singleton’s third transition with less than two minutes left, the only bucket UCLA made in nearly the final five minutes of the contest. That took the Bruins to six, while the Cats’ next field goal came about a minute and a half later.

At that point, NU’s only hope of cutting into the Bruins’ lead was to miss out on the charity strip. UCLA’s luck came at the right time for them.

A round of applause for the Cats’ historic season.

Beat program records. Big Ten and National Honors. Second participation in an NCAA tournament. The list is lengthened increasingly.

Although NU couldn’t book their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen and Las Vegas, having the opportunity to play for this chance deserves a lot of credit and says a lot. After being predicted to finish 13th in the Big Ten during the preseason by Sports Illustrated, losing frontcourt players over three to forward Pete Nance and center Ryan Young, it’s safe to say. that most didn’t expect the Cats to get this far. .

Yet even with those setbacks and the count, Coach Collins and his team fared like no other.

Of course, NU’s future is up in the air with Buie, Audige and senior striker Robbie Beran sitting with the decision whether or not to return for another year. But before we look to the future, it doesn’t hurt to bask in the glory that the program and the NU fanbase have longed for.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Related stories:

— Men’s basketball: ‘I can’t talk enough about the support’: North West fans travel far and wide to support Wildcats in big dance

— Men’s basketball notebook: Ahead of Saturday’s second-round clash against UCLA, Northwestern treads cautiously

— Men’s basketball: to watch: always dance! Northwestern prepares for matchup with No. 2 UCLA in Round of 16