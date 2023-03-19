The hype versus the reality of AI in Hollywood

For every problem you can think of, someone comes up with a solution that involves artificial intelligence. AI could help solve such intractable problems as climate change and unsafe working conditions, the most enthusiastic techs promise.

It might even fix the much-maligned Game of Thrones finale, if you believe one of the industry’s most powerful proponents and a guest speaker at this month’s South by Southwest conference.

Imagine if you could ask your AI to create a new ending that happens differently, said Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, the research group behind ChatGPT chat software and generation module. of DALL-E images. Maybe even get into it as the main character or something, have some interactive experiences.

Rewriting an HBO show so your digital likeness can slay dragons might seem a little frivolous for such a hot tech as artificial intelligence. But it’s an app that’s getting a lot of attention, including at South by Southwest (or SXSW), the annual technology and culture expo that took over Austin, Texas last week with movie nerds. , celebrities and venture capitalists.

Throughout the conference, attendees imagined what chatbots, deep-fakes and content-generating software will mean for the creative industries.

During a live podcast recording titled Generative AI: Oh God What Now? two technologists pondered how many creativity-focused jobs will be taken over by machines. During a presentation session at the Shark Tank, entrepreneurs proposed new ways to integrate AI into entertainment, such as splitting audio sequences or automatically visualizing movie scripts. A SoundCloud exec told another audience that people who outright reject AI-generated music sound a lot like synthesizers hating early electronic music.

And it’s not just SXSW attendees and speakers who are excited about the space. According to market research firm PitchBook, venture capitalists have signed 845 AI-related deals worth a total of $7.1 billion so far this year, despite a tech market that is sluggish. otherwise waving .

In Los Angeles, home to the entertainment industry and a growing tech sector, companies are already looking to incorporate artificial intelligence into the Hollywood production cycle. Santa Monica-based Flawless focused on using deep-fake style tools to modify actors’ mouth movements and facial expressions after principal photography is complete. The Playa Vistas digital estate puts technology at the service of stunts.

AI could be an incredible tool to help democratize many aspects of filmmaking, said Tye Sheridan, an actor who has starred in films such as Ready Player One and the rebooted X-Men series. You don’t need a bunch of people or a bunch of equipment or a bunch of complicated software with expensive licenses; I think you really open the door to a lot of opportunities for artists.

Along with VFX artist Nikola Todorovic, Sheridan founded Wonder Dynamics, a West Hollywood-based company that focuses on using AI to aid in motion capture.

In a demo Sheridan and Todorovic showed The Times ahead of their own SXSW panel, the software took an early scene from Daniel Craig’s James Bond film Specter dramatically walking along a rooftop in Mexico City and eliminated the actor to replace him with a moving, gesticulating CGI character. The benefits, for Sheridan, are simple.

I mean, you don’t have to wear those silly motion capture outfits anymore, do you? Sheridan said.

But despite all the hype, some remain skeptical, wondering how much of the excitement is fueled by venture capital.

It was only a year ago at SXSW 2022 , which technologists seemed to be all about crypto. But soon enough, crypto stocks dropped regulators repressed and pillars of the industry imploded . Even the Metaverse, the other big thing in Silicon Valley in recent years, has so far proved disappointing.

It doesn’t help that the tech entertainment space has its own trail of broken promises. Do you remember 360 degree virtual reality movies? Do you remember 3D TVs?

The rise of AI in writing has also raised concerns among unions representing screenwriters, who fear that studios are replacing experienced TV and film scribes with software. This year, the Writers Guild of America will ask studios to regulate the use of material produced by artificial intelligence and similar technologies as part of negotiations for a new compensation contract this year.

We’ve been through various hype cycles before, not just with AI, but also with other kinds of technological innovations, said David Gunkel, a professor of media studies at Northern Illinois University, who focuses on the ethics of emerging technologies. And so, the smart thinking is always to be careful how much prognosis you make about drastically changing anything, because in some cases it doesn’t happen.

While the general AI hype is warranted, the question of what impact this rapidly emerging field will have on the entertainment industry in particular is trickier, in part because it raises questions about creativity, originality and artistic providence that do not arise when a program makes, say, an interview transcript or a dinner reservation.

The standard of true artificial creativity has not yet been reached by entertainment-focused AI, said Harvard Business School professor Teresa Amabile. Designating Alan Aldas recent effort To get ChatGPT to write him a new M*A*S*H scene, Amabile noted via email that the software required substantial input from Alda, and even then produced dialogue that was alternately inconsistent or unfunny.

That doesn’t mean AI will never be able to produce a truly funny sitcom script or masterfully moving film score, she said. But it will have to be another type of AI. We weren’t there yet, and I don’t think we will be anytime soon. In my opinion, anyone who claims to know when and how this will happen is either deceiving or wishful thinking.

Yet the potential impact of artificial intelligences seems hard to deny. Generative programs such as DALL-E and ChatGPT have, within months, exploded into the mainstream, filling social media feeds with machine-created images and bagging interviews that many PR reps would envy for their human clients.

The AI ​​also doesn’t require users to set up a complicated crypto wallet or buy an expensive VR headset to understand the appeal, and the technology is quickly being integrated into search engines and social media apps.

Crypto and [the] The Metaverse were two big trends that I think Silicon Valley and the tech industry were hoping would be massive waves, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said on stage at SXSW. His company has started integrating artificial intelligence into its personality quizzes. I think AI is just a much better wave, in the sense that it produces so much more useful stuff.

Don’t you think you were following these false trends until interest rates rose? asked his interviewer, former New York Times media columnist Ben Smith.

No, said Peretti, this is not another bubble destined to burst. The rise of AI is more akin to mobile phones or social media: massive trends that have changed the economy, society and culture.

Amy Webb, chief executive of consulting firm Future Today Institute, is generally optimistic about the transformative potential of AI. In a trending report his company just released, AI was the only tech vertical in 10 for which its predicted impact was color-coded lime green, which is extremely relevant to every industry they tracked, including including entertainment.

Webb reflects on a world in which artificial intelligence programs are used to mass-produce many different versions of a single television pilot, either to test them before release or to show different ones to different viewers afterwards.

I bet in the next few years this horrible industry practice where you have to have multiple variants before things get lit, Webb said in an interview. And then there’s a, like, a predictive algorithm that tries to figure out which version has the highest probability of winning the most [money].

As much promise as AI holds and as eager as many SXSW panelists were to announce its global arrival, some industry insiders warn against expecting too much, too soon from the technology.

Many AI tools that have popped up over the past few months look great on a Twitter feed, but might not hold up to closer scrutiny, said VFX artist turned AI entrepreneur Todorovic. Some of these things where you just think, Oh, I’m just going to type this, I’m going to generate the whole movie, I think it’s more like… you have a concept of it and you can go work on it.

It’s a bit of a stretch, he added, thinking you’re just going to replace all these artists.