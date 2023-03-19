Nr Bollywood drags Norwegian child protection Dagsavisen





Friday was the premiere of the Bollywood film which is based on a true story from Stavanger, where an Indian mother loses custody of her two children. This is not the first time that Norwegian child protection has received unwanted attention from abroad. It’s time to take action. We don’t know the details of this specific case, but we do know that a number of jurists, lawyers and human rights activists have recently warned that all is not as it should be in the field of child protection. Through inspections, the state administrator discovered a number of violations of the law. Moreover, the repeated convictions before the European Court of Human Rights have legitimately raised questions about the application of the law in the child protection service. In a March 17 debate article, the Cooperative Council for Faith and Beliefs writes that it saw the need to create meeting places between minorities and child protection. We have no doubt that this is true. But action must also be taken internally in the field of child protection, in order to guarantee legal certainty for all parties. More legal expertise is needed in the service, because today it is almost non-existent. There is every reason to wonder how this can happen in an administration with an extremely important social mission. The Norwegian Child Protection Act gives child protection authorities wide scope and power. This, combined with the fact that service assessments are largely based on discretion, is problematic and places more stringent demands on child protection as an authority. Many who have researched whistleblowing have found it difficult. Child protection has been almost unassailable, an infallible administrative body that should not be criticized. But it was gradually recognized that Norwegian child protection was not flawless. It has become clear that the combination of a government agency with a lot of power and a lack of enforcement can have fatal consequences for children and their families. If child protection is to be strengthened and quality improved, there must be more resources and more expertise in the service. Most child care workers are conscientious, dedicated and committed to doing their job well. They are trained to assess the best interests of the child, but lack the legal basis to understand, interpret and apply the law. Virtually no child protection office has legal expertise. In fact, only around 6% of child protection services in the country have employed n or more lawyers (Rambll for Juristforbundet 2020). The Juristforbundet considers that it is not appropriate to run municipal child care centers without lawyers who guarantee the correct interpretation of the law and guarantee the legal certainty of citizens in accordance with the regulations. [ Lavleen Kaur: Nr to verdener kolliderer igjen ] [ Filmen er langt fra virkeligheten og full av misvisende informasjon som kan skade Norges omdmme alvorlig ]

