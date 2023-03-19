Entertainment
‘John Wick’ and ‘The Wire’ actor Lance Reddick dies at 60
American actor Lance Reddick was recognized for his performances in popular television series such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’, he has died aged 60.
Reddick died “suddenly” on Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes. No other details were provided.
Wendell Pierce, Reddick’s co-star on “The Wire,” paid tribute on Twitter. “A man of great strength and grace,” he wrote. “A musician as talented as an actor. The epitome of class.”
“John Wick Chapter Four” director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said they are dedicating the upcoming film to Reddick and are “deeply saddened and heartbroken by this loss.”
Reddick has often been dressed in an impeccable suit or uniform during his career, playing tall, taciturn, and elegant men of distinction. However, he was best known for his role as Lt. Cedric Daniels on HBO’s hit series “The Wire,” where his character was excruciatingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore Police Department.
“I’m an artist at heart. I feel like I’m very good at what I do. When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as the other students, but because I was a black man and I wasn’t pretty, I knew I would have to work hard to be the best I could be and to be noticed,” Reddick told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.
Reddick also starred in the Fox series “Fringe” as Special Agent Phillip Broyles, smartly dressed Matthew Abaddon in “Lost” and played the versatile concierge at the Continental Hotel Charon in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” films, including the fourth in the series. which will be released later this month.
“The world of Wick wouldn’t be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive work, but we will remember him as our lovely, cheerful friend and caretaker,” Lionsgate said in a statement.
Reddick earned a 2021 SAG Award nomination as part of Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” ensemble film. In addition, he played recurring roles in “Intelligence” and “American Horror Story” and participated in the show “Bosch” for seven years.
His upcoming projects include the 20th century remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Shirley,” the Netflix biopic about former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. He was also set to appear in the “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina,” as well as “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial.”
Reddick, born and raised in Baltimore, was a Yale University drama school graduate who enjoyed some after-school success landing guest or recurring roles on “In CSI: Miami.” And
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” He also appeared in several films, including “I Dreamed of Africa”, “The Siege” and “Great Expectations”.
It was in season four of “Oz,” playing a convicted undercover officer sent to prison who becomes a drug addict, that Reddick had his career breakthrough.
“I was never interested in television. I always saw it as a means to an end. Like so many actors, I was only interested in theater and film. But ‘Oz ‘ changed television. It started HBO’s reign of quality, bold artistic stuff. Stuff reminiscent of the great cinema of the 60s and 70s,” he told The Associated Press in 2011.
“When the opportunity for ‘Oz’ came up, I jumped. And when I read the pilot for ‘The Wire’, as a guy who never wanted to be on TV, I realized I had to be on this show.”
Reddick attended the prestigious Eastman School of Music, where he studied classical composition and played the piano. Her debut album, the jazzy “Contemplations, and Remembrances,” was released in 2011.
He had a recurring role as Jeffrey Tetazoo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, on the CBS series “Intelligence.” In “American Horror Story: Coven”, he portrayed Papa Legba, the intermediary between humanity and the spirit world.
Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.
His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/arts/cinema/john-wick-the-wire-actor-lance-reddick-dies-at-60
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Man arrested for robbery and carjacking at CVS drug store in Hollywood
- Discussions underway for Singapore to become the world’s first Home of Table Tennis
- Inflation relief checks live updates: Stock market, recession, student loans, tax refunds, banking crisis
- How The Rise Of Web3 Is Opening The Doors For Fintech Innovations Like Xero, SafePal
- SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has resigned
- Court overturns arrest order for Imran Khan following clashes in Pakistani capital
- Hollywood actor says he wasn’t surprised by the drama created by Meghan Markles’ exit
- What the NCAA men’s tournament could look like
- Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in a bare-legged dress for the launch of her shoe line
- AI arms race highlights urgent need for responsible innovation
- The Slow Mo Guys: How to capture the world in slow motion – BBC News
- Trump calls on his supporters to ‘take back our nation’ in January 6 echo