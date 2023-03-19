‘John Wick’ and ‘The Wire’ actor Lance Reddick dies at 60

American actor Lance Reddick was recognized for his performances in popular television series such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’, he has died aged 60.

Reddick died “suddenly” on Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes. No other details were provided.

Wendell Pierce, Reddick’s co-star on “The Wire,” paid tribute on Twitter. “A man of great strength and grace,” he wrote. “A musician as talented as an actor. The epitome of class.”

“John Wick Chapter Four” director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said they are dedicating the upcoming film to Reddick and are “deeply saddened and heartbroken by this loss.”

Reddick has often been dressed in an impeccable suit or uniform during his career, playing tall, taciturn, and elegant men of distinction. However, he was best known for his role as Lt. Cedric Daniels on HBO’s hit series “The Wire,” where his character was excruciatingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore Police Department.

“I’m an artist at heart. I feel like I’m very good at what I do. When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as the other students, but because I was a black man and I wasn’t pretty, I knew I would have to work hard to be the best I could be and to be noticed,” Reddick told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.

Reddick also starred in the Fox series “Fringe” as Special Agent Phillip Broyles, smartly dressed Matthew Abaddon in “Lost” and played the versatile concierge at the Continental Hotel Charon in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” films, including the fourth in the series. which will be released later this month.

“The world of Wick wouldn’t be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive work, but we will remember him as our lovely, cheerful friend and caretaker,” Lionsgate said in a statement.

Reddick earned a 2021 SAG Award nomination as part of Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” ensemble film. In addition, he played recurring roles in “Intelligence” and “American Horror Story” and participated in the show “Bosch” for seven years.

His upcoming projects include the 20th century remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Shirley,” the Netflix biopic about former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. He was also set to appear in the “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina,” as well as “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial.”

Reddick, born and raised in Baltimore, was a Yale University drama school graduate who enjoyed some after-school success landing guest or recurring roles on “In CSI: Miami.” And

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” He also appeared in several films, including “I Dreamed of Africa”, “The Siege” and “Great Expectations”.

It was in season four of “Oz,” playing a convicted undercover officer sent to prison who becomes a drug addict, that Reddick had his career breakthrough.

“I was never interested in television. I always saw it as a means to an end. Like so many actors, I was only interested in theater and film. But ‘Oz ‘ changed television. It started HBO’s reign of quality, bold artistic stuff. Stuff reminiscent of the great cinema of the 60s and 70s,” he told The Associated Press in 2011.

“When the opportunity for ‘Oz’ came up, I jumped. And when I read the pilot for ‘The Wire’, as a guy who never wanted to be on TV, I realized I had to be on this show.”

Reddick attended the prestigious Eastman School of Music, where he studied classical composition and played the piano. Her debut album, the jazzy “Contemplations, and Remembrances,” was released in 2011.

He had a recurring role as Jeffrey Tetazoo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, on the CBS series “Intelligence.” In “American Horror Story: Coven”, he portrayed Papa Legba, the intermediary between humanity and the spirit world.

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com.