Sam Neill reveals he was diagnosed with blood cancer | Hollywood
Actor Sam Neill has revealed he has been suffering from stage 3 cancer for a year. Ahead of the release of his next memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This? the Jurassic Park actor opens up about his stage 3 blood cancer diagnosis for the first time.Read also: Bruce Willis is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family announces)
The actor said that last year, while busy doing press for Jurassic World Dominion, he had swollen glands, after which he went for treatment, when it was revealed that he had three blood cancers, in particular an angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. The actor also revealed that he undergoes chemotherapy once a month, a process that will likely continue for the rest of his life.
In a new interview for The Guardian, the actor who rose to fame as Dr Alan Grant in the 1993 film Jurassic Park, said he was “maybe dying” from the cancer he had. . He said: “I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark times. But those dark times shine a light, you know, and made me grateful for each day and immensely grateful for all my friends. .”
Sam added that he never thought he would write a book but things started to change over time I mean I can’t pretend last year didn’t have its moments dark, but those dark times bring out the light, you know, and made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Glad to be alive, I never intended to write a book. But as I continued to write, I realized that it kind of gave me a reason to live, and I would go to bed thinking, “I’ll write about this tomorrow, it’ll entertain me.” And so it really saved my life, because I couldn’t have gone through that without doing anything, you know.”
Sam Neill’s memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? hits shelves March 21.
