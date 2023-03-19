Entertainment
Should this award-winning actor play Joe Namath in a movie?
TV-loving Alabama football fans might have hoped FX would do a new series about their legendary football coach Crimson Tide when the network announced The Bear would premiere in 2022. Instead, they got an anxiety-provoking behind-the-scenes look at restaurant culture. featuring an actor who looks like one of Paul Bear Bryant’s best players.
Jeremy Allen White, the Golden Globe And Winner of the Screen Actors Guild The actor who plays Carmy Berzatto on the FX show, is our pick to play Joe Namath in a future film or TV project.
Why would Namath guarantee a famous actor to play him in a movie or show, you might ask? Everyone loves the former Alabama and New York Jets quarterback who transcended football to enter the world of pop culture with his unique crossover appeal in the 1960s and 70s.
NFL Hall of Famers’ on-field performance, lovable personality, and sex symbol status have made him a fan favorite across America, making him a go-to pitchman for companies in need of a major endorsement or a leading man or guest star on big or small screens. In addition to hosting his own talk show (The Joe Namath Show, which ran for 13 episodes), he’s appeared on TV shows like The Brady Bunch, The Waverly Wonders, and The Love Boat and movies like CC and Company, The Last Rebel and Avalanche Express.
READ: These epic Joe Namath commercials will take you back in time
Namath was elected #1 on the list of the 100 Greatest NFL Characters, highlighting the exploits of players and coaches on the pitch as well as their personalities. Not only was he a great player, but it felt like he was one of us, said author George RR Martin in the NFL Network article. A young, trendy, almost hippie with sideburns and long hair. He was such an exciting presence. NASCAR legend Richard Petty said Namath had a different attitude than other quarterbacks: He was like a rassler. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Joe is sometimes more of a movie star than a quarterback, just in his lifestyle. Talk show host Jerry Springer said: He’s become such a big personality that he’s become, in a way, bigger than the sport. Actor Alec Baldwin went further: Namath was a god.
But Namath’s football and pop culture exploits only go to show why the larger-than-life QB needs a biopic — and someone talented enough to take on the sports icon. Enter Jeremy Allen White, previously best known for his stint as Phillip Lip Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless and now the budding superstar appearing in Vanity Fairs Hollywood Numberas part of a new generation of energy that is endlessly compelling both on screen and off.
Born in Brooklyn, White has the New York part. Namath was originally from Pennsylvania before playing college football in Tuscaloosa and then returning to the Northeast to play for the New York Jets, with whom he won a Super Bowl.
White has the eyes, the sideburns and the athletic posture to pull it off. He also has the magnetism to capture Namath’s particular mystique. But does he have charm? Back in the ’70s, you didn’t cast someone to play Namath for a role, but rather the actual quarterback. He had personality to spare, either selling aftershave or dating Raquel Welch.
And while his personality was larger than life, Namath was also a physically imposing football player at 6ft 2in. White stands at 5-foot-7, but if we did a thorough analysis comparing the specs of every actor who played a given athlete, the disparity would ruin the illusion for many of your favorite sports movies. Additionally, White recently swollen to play Kerry Von Erich in the upcoming 2023 film The Iron Claw, which centers on the notorious Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who have found their share of success in the ring and tragedy outside of it.
And what story of Namath do we want to see told? Do we want a feel-good Disney bio like Invincible or The Rookie? Maybe a serious look at what it took to rise from humble beginnings to become one of the best in the world as we saw in Rocky or The Fighter? What about a satirical, loosely factual HBO series like Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty that frivolously delves into the personal and professional lives of the Broadway Joes? Whichever way Hollywood chooses to tell Joe Namath’s story, they have their main man.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/life/2023/03/should-this-award-winning-actor-play-joe-namath-in-a-movie.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Man arrested for robbery and carjacking at CVS drug store in Hollywood
- Discussions underway for Singapore to become the world’s first Home of Table Tennis
- Inflation relief checks live updates: Stock market, recession, student loans, tax refunds, banking crisis
- How The Rise Of Web3 Is Opening The Doors For Fintech Innovations Like Xero, SafePal
- SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has resigned
- Court overturns arrest order for Imran Khan following clashes in Pakistani capital
- Hollywood actor says he wasn’t surprised by the drama created by Meghan Markles’ exit
- What the NCAA men’s tournament could look like
- Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in a bare-legged dress for the launch of her shoe line
- AI arms race highlights urgent need for responsible innovation
- The Slow Mo Guys: How to capture the world in slow motion – BBC News
- Trump calls on his supporters to ‘take back our nation’ in January 6 echo