Should this award-winning actor play Joe Namath in a movie?

TV-loving Alabama football fans might have hoped FX would do a new series about their legendary football coach Crimson Tide when the network announced The Bear would premiere in 2022. Instead, they got an anxiety-provoking behind-the-scenes look at restaurant culture. featuring an actor who looks like one of Paul Bear Bryant’s best players.

Jeremy Allen White, the Golden Globe And Winner of the Screen Actors Guild The actor who plays Carmy Berzatto on the FX show, is our pick to play Joe Namath in a future film or TV project.

Why would Namath guarantee a famous actor to play him in a movie or show, you might ask? Everyone loves the former Alabama and New York Jets quarterback who transcended football to enter the world of pop culture with his unique crossover appeal in the 1960s and 70s.

NFL Hall of Famers’ on-field performance, lovable personality, and sex symbol status have made him a fan favorite across America, making him a go-to pitchman for companies in need of a major endorsement or a leading man or guest star on big or small screens. In addition to hosting his own talk show (The Joe Namath Show, which ran for 13 episodes), he’s appeared on TV shows like The Brady Bunch, The Waverly Wonders, and The Love Boat and movies like CC and Company, The Last Rebel and Avalanche Express.

Namath was elected #1 on the list of the 100 Greatest NFL Characters, highlighting the exploits of players and coaches on the pitch as well as their personalities. Not only was he a great player, but it felt like he was one of us, said author George RR Martin in the NFL Network article. A young, trendy, almost hippie with sideburns and long hair. He was such an exciting presence. NASCAR legend Richard Petty said Namath had a different attitude than other quarterbacks: He was like a rassler. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Joe is sometimes more of a movie star than a quarterback, just in his lifestyle. Talk show host Jerry Springer said: He’s become such a big personality that he’s become, in a way, bigger than the sport. Actor Alec Baldwin went further: Namath was a god.

But Namath’s football and pop culture exploits only go to show why the larger-than-life QB needs a biopic — and someone talented enough to take on the sports icon. Enter Jeremy Allen White, previously best known for his stint as Phillip Lip Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless and now the budding superstar appearing in Vanity Fairs Hollywood Numberas part of a new generation of energy that is endlessly compelling both on screen and off.

Born in Brooklyn, White has the New York part. Namath was originally from Pennsylvania before playing college football in Tuscaloosa and then returning to the Northeast to play for the New York Jets, with whom he won a Super Bowl.

White has the eyes, the sideburns and the athletic posture to pull it off. He also has the magnetism to capture Namath’s particular mystique. But does he have charm? Back in the ’70s, you didn’t cast someone to play Namath for a role, but rather the actual quarterback. He had personality to spare, either selling aftershave or dating Raquel Welch.

And while his personality was larger than life, Namath was also a physically imposing football player at 6ft 2in. White stands at 5-foot-7, but if we did a thorough analysis comparing the specs of every actor who played a given athlete, the disparity would ruin the illusion for many of your favorite sports movies. Additionally, White recently swollen to play Kerry Von Erich in the upcoming 2023 film The Iron Claw, which centers on the notorious Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who have found their share of success in the ring and tragedy outside of it.

And what story of Namath do we want to see told? Do we want a feel-good Disney bio like Invincible or The Rookie? Maybe a serious look at what it took to rise from humble beginnings to become one of the best in the world as we saw in Rocky or The Fighter? What about a satirical, loosely factual HBO series like Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty that frivolously delves into the personal and professional lives of the Broadway Joes? Whichever way Hollywood chooses to tell Joe Namath’s story, they have their main man.