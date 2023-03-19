Andrew Lloyd Webber’s son ‘seriously ill’ with cancer | Entertainment
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s son is “critically ill” with gastric cancer.
The 74-year-old theater guru is ‘praying’ his eldest son Nicholas – whom he has with first wife Sarah Hugill – is ‘turning a corner’ in his battle with illness but in the meantime he will stay with his family by the bedside of the 43-year-old composer, which means he will miss the Broadway opening of his latest production ‘Bad Cinderella’ on Thursday (23.03.23).
Andrew said in a statement: I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill. As my friends and family know, he has been battling gastric cancer for 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized.
So I was unable to attend recent previews of ‘Bad Cinderella’ and as things stand, I won’t be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday. .
We’re all praying that Nick turns the corner. He fights bravely with his indomitable humor, but for now my place is with him and his family.
Nicholas is a successful songwriter and producer in his own right, having been nominated for Grammy Awards. He is best known for scoring the drama series “Love, Lies and Records” and the 2021 film “The Last Bus”, and he co-produced and mixed the original 2021 London cast album for “Cinderella”, the previous title of “Bad Cinderella”. ‘.
Andrew has previously hit back at claims he berated young ‘Cinderella’ cast members for poor production reviews when it opened in London, insisting he was simply insisting that no one has “the right to be on stage”.
He said: “What I used to say to everyone is…young actors don’t really realize all the time that we’re actually a service industry and no one has the right to be on. stage.
“I’m not allowed to have my musicals in the theatre. What we have to do is try to give the best performances possible.
“All I was saying is that’s what we need to do and the cast that we have in Cinderella is a really, really wonderful cast that is totally capable of doing that. But it’s been hugely exaggerated .”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos