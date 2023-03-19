Bollywood actor says ‘women are lazy’, apologizes after backlash – Reuters





While some people praised the actor for his statement, others felt offended instagram By ANI Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 5:25 PM Last update: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 5:50 PM Actress Sonali Kulkarni wrote a letter of apology on Saturday for her “women are lazy” remark. Speaking at a recent event, the ‘Singham’ actor said, “A lot of women in India are just lazy. They want a boyfriend or a husband, who has a really good job, owns a house and has the guaranteed to get regular raises. But in the midst of it all, women forget to stand up for themselves. Women don’t know what they’re going to do. She added, “I urge everyone to bring up such women in your homes who are capable and can earn a living. Who’s to say yes, we want a new fridge in the house; you pay half of that, I I’ll pay the other half.” While explaining her point of view, Kulkarni gave an example of her friend and said “I have a friend. I won’t go into details but she was looking for a man for marriage. She said she n Wouldn’t like to marry someone who earns less than Rs50,000. And it would be better if he stays alone; who wants us to take care of his in-laws? And he should have a four-wheeler. I asked, “Did you come to a mall? Do you want a human or an offer?’ It’s so humiliating.” A video of his statement has gone viral on social media, splitting netizens into two. While some people praised the actor for his statement, some of them felt offended. Take a look at the video: On Sunday, Sonali took to her social media account and shared a letter of apology in which she wrote, “Dear All, I am overwhelmed by the comments I am receiving. I want to thank you all, in especially all of the press and media for driving extremely mature to connect with me. “Being a woman myself, it was not my intention to hurt other women. In fact, I have spoken out widely time and time again in support of us and what it is to be a wife. I appreciate you reaching out to me personally to appreciate or criticize a hope that we can have a more open exchange of thoughts.” She further wrote, “In my capacity, I try to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with all of humanity. It will only get stronger if we, women, with our vulnerabilities and our wisdom, we shine as righteous and capable beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we can create a healthier and happier place.” “Having said that, if I may have unknowingly caused pain, I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I don’t feed on headlines nor do I want to be at the center of situations. sensational. I am a die-hard optimist and a firm believer that life is truly beautiful. Thank you for your patience and support. I learned a lot from this incident.” Work-wise, Sonali has been seen in several hit movies like “Singham”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Taxi No 9211” and “Mission Kashmir”. READ ALSO :

