Death of Peter Hardy: Neighbors actor found dead on Australian beach after drowning while snorkeling





Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up for our free IndyArts newsletter

Actor Peter Hardy has died aged 66. The TV star drowned in an apparent snorkeling accident off the coast of Australia. In Australia, Hardy was best known for his role in McLeod’s Daughtersappearing in 44 episodes of the drama series, as well as the 2000 film Chopper and the stage version of Mama Mia! Musical comedy. He also starred in three episodes of Neighbors in 1997, playing a character called Jimmy Drane. Local reports suggest Hardy had traveled to Fremantle near Perth, Western Australia from London to see his elderly mother. Hardy then reportedly went snorkeling at Fremantles South Beach, sharing an update on social media shortly before his death. western australia reports that Hardy was pulled out of the water around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, March 16. Bystanders reportedly attempted to save Hardys’ life, administering CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive. Hardy’s brother, Michael, shared the news on social media, writing: I am devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning…Rest in peace my beloved little brother. Others also paid tribute to the actor on Facebook, with friend Andy Burns writing: Stunningly handsome Peter Hardy drowned while snorkeling in South Beach Perth. He was 66 and looked like a Greek god, so fit and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he had made his home. Words cannot express how deeply I feel this loss. We have been close friends since we lived together in Neutral Bay Sydney in the mid 80’s. He was a superb actor, a wonderful singer and guitarist, he also played drums and sax. He has always enjoyed performing in theater as well as in film and television. According to Burns, Hardy had bought a riverboat in London and would record music there and ship it back to him. Sincere condolences to all his family and many friends for this devastating loss, especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa, our thoughts are with you, the message continues. Vale dear friend Peter Hardy RIP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/peter-hardy-death-neighbours-drowned-b2303811.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related