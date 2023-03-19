Popular actor identified as man who died snorkeling off WA beach





Peter Hardy, who gained popularity for his roles in McLeod’s Daughters, Chopper and the Oh mom! The musical was named after the 66-year-old man who died in Fremantle’s South Beach on Thursday. His death came just days before another man drowned on the same beach on Sunday. Actor Peter Hardy gained popularity for his roles in McLeods Daughters and Mamma Mia! musical, died while snorkeling in Perth. (Nine) Andy Burns, a friend of Hardy’s, said he was “inconsolable” after the Perth-born actor’s death. He said Hardy visited WA from London where he lived in a riverboat. “Words cannot express how deeply I feel about this loss. We have been close friends since living together in Neutral Bay Sydney in the mid 80s,” he wrote. Peter Hardy, 66, was part of McLeod’s Daughters for many years. (IMDB) “He was a superb actor, a wonderful singer and guitarist, he also played drums and sax. “He has always enjoyed performing in theater as well as in film and television. “Sincere condolences to all of his family and many friends on this devastating loss, especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa.” Hardy played Phil Rakich in McLeod’s Daughters for three years, and Detective Cooney in the 2000 film Chopper. Peter Hardy has starred in several movies and TV shows. (IMDB) He was in a handful of Neighbors episodes more episodes of Underbelly and the Dr. Blake Mysteries. His identity was confirmed hours after a second man, believed to be in his 30s, was pulled out of the water at the same location around 1.30pm. A man has died after being pulled unconscious from the water on Fremantle South Beach in Perth. (Nine) Two dead in a few days on a popular beach On Sunday, a second man drowned on the same popular beach where Hardy died. Police said a marine salvage vessel found the unconscious man about 50 meters offshore. He was taken to Sardine Jetty where paramedics performed CPR but he could not be saved. Do you know how to spot a tear at the beach? Take a test Police are still investigating the two drownings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/national/peter-hardy-drowning-popular-actor-identified-as-man-who-died-snorkelling-off-wa-beach/34fb8ae0-8813-4be0-8ea2-138ebb93b75b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related