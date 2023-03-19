Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) failed to ramp up their comebacks





Did you know that there are financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? A common approach is to try to find a company with Feedback on capital employed (ROCE) which is increasing, in line with growth Rising capital employed. Basically, this means that a business has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a hallmark of a blending machine. So when we ran our eyes Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOL) ROCE trend, we liked what we saw. What is return on capital employed (ROCE)? For those who don’t know what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital used in its business. To calculate this metric for Hollywood Bowl Group, here is the formula: Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (Total Assets – Current Liabilities) 0.19 = 62 million UK (363 million UK – 40 million UK) (Based on the last twelve months to September 2022). SO, Hollywood Bowl Group has a ROCE of 19%. By itself, that’s a standard return, but it’s much better than the 6.4% generated by the hospitality industry. Check out our latest analysis for Hollywood Bowl Group a year In the chart above, we measured the Hollywood Bowl Group’s past ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you’re interested, you can check out analyst forecasts in our free analyst forecast report for the company. What does the ROCE trend tell us for Hollywood Bowl Group? The ROCE trend isn’t showing much, but overall returns are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively stable at around 19% and the company has deployed 152% more capital into its operations. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it’s reassuring knowing that Hollywood Bowl Group has always earned that amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these may not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of stock price performance. The story continues Our take on Hollywood Bowl Group ROCE In short, Hollywood Bowl Group has simply reinvested capital on a regular basis, at these decent rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 31% over the past five years for shareholders who have held the stock during that time. So, due to the trends we are seeing, we recommend taking a closer look at this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger. Hollywood Bowl Group has some risks though, we have found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of them makes us a little uncomfortable… Although Hollywood Bowl Group isn’t currently generating the highest returns, we’ve compiled a list of companies that are currently generating over 25% return on equity. look at this free list here. Feedback on this article? Concerned about content? Enter into a contract with us directly. You can also email the editorial team (at) Simplywallst.com. This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell stocks and does not take into account your objectives or financial situation. Our goal is to bring you targeted long-term analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price-sensitive companies or qualitative materials. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Join a Paid User Research Session

