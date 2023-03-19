Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh once expressed a desire to work with this Bollywood actor, says a huge fan of

Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh was on cloud nine when the Everything, Everything actress won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles. Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian actress to win the coveted honor in the category. She beat Cate Blanchett (Tr), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) to win the Oscar. While the world is praising the actress, there is one Bollywood star she praises and also adores her work.

Yes, you read that right! Michelle Yeoh has praised a Bollywood actor and his work in a decade-old interview that is now going viral. In it, the star had expressed his desire to team up with Aamir Khan for a film. In a 2013 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Michelle Yeoh shared how the two were brand ambassadors for an NGO but had never worked together professionally. Michelle had also called Aamir not just an amazing actor but a humanitarian.

I haven’t worked with Aamir Khan but we are both brand ambassadors for an NGO called Live to Love which deals with saving the environment. And I’m just a huge fan of his work, he’s not only an amazing actor but he’s a humanitarian. He’s funny, he’s smart. And I hope to have the opportunity to work with him very soon. Do you hear this Aamir? she had said.

During the interview, Michelle was also asked if she had seen Aamirs then blockbuster, 3 Idiots. To which the star said, Of course, I don’t think there’s anyone who hasn’t seen that! It was very charming, so smart and funny.

Fans last saw Aamir at Laal Singh Chaddha. After that, the actor said he would take a break from his acting career. However, if a recent report is to be believed, Aamir Khan could be tackling yet another adaptation in the form of Campeones but only as a producer. The actor had also approached Salman Khan to headline the film.

