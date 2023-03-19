Lance Reddicks’ wife shares statement following actors’ sudden death aged 60





Stephanie Reddick, the late wife John Wick Actor Lance Reddick has shared a message on social media following the death of his husband. On Friday (March 17), it was announced that Reddick had died suddenly, of natural causes. Lance was taken from us far too soon, Stephanie wrote, in a statement shared on her husband’s social media accounts. Thank you for all your love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the past day. I see your messages and I can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them. Reddick was best known for his role in Threadplaying Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels, as well as series such as Fringe, Bosch And ounces. He was also a famous video game actor and was particularly championed for his role as Commander Zavala in the online shooter franchise. Fate. After his death, thousands of Destiny 2 players gathered in-game and held virtual vigils in his honor. Stephanie and Lance Reddick pictured in 2014 ” height=”1624″ width=”2166″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9769%"/> Stephanie and Lance Reddick pictured in 2014 (Getty) In her statement, Stephanie also referenced it, writing: To the thousands of Destiny players who paid special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, her hometown, she added. Other former friends and peers of Reddick paid tribute to the actor following his death, including John Wick co-star Keanu Reeves, and Threads Wendell Pierce. A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he is an actor, Pierce tweeted. The embodiment of class. A painful and sudden unexpected grief for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here.

