Yami Gautam on his Bollywood career: “Your real journey begins with your second film”

Yami Gautam. (Credits: Instagram)

Yami Gautam said she made some decisions because she wanted to be seen.

News Gautam revealed that the biggest challenge is not achieving success, but what follows after that and how you maintain it.

Over the years, she thinks she’s also realized that being part of something that doesn’t have her heart is the “worst” feeling.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ which will be released on Netflix on March 24.

Although she began her film journey with clarity about the type of roles she would like to play, actor Yami Gautam says the “out of sight, out of mind” approach has steered her towards conventional choices.

The Himachal Pradesh born actress debuted in 2012 Vicky Donor and followed it with films such as Badlapur And Kaabil.

In between, she starred in some stereotypical hero roles, but according to her, things changed for a good job. Uri: the surgical strike And Bala,both 2019 versions.

For me, the awareness has always been there since my first film. When I look back 10 years ago I auditioned for a movie like Vicky Donorwhich can seem so different from what it actually was… Even then, I was clear about the genre of films I wanted to associate.

“But your real journey begins with your second film. It’s not about getting success with a particular film, it’s about what follows after that and how you maintain it. I think it’s a bigger challenge,” Yami told PTI in an interview here.

Looking back, the 34-year-old actor said there were certain decisions she made because she wanted to be seen.

“At the end of the day, it’s like, out of sight, out of mind, so you have to do something. If a certain type of movie comes along, you do it. One is like, ‘Okay, let’s do But there’s no fun in that, she added.

She’s become a much more cautious artist now and only considers a project based on the script, Yami said.

“I read a script very carefully and I take notes, even for films that I don’t do. I share it with the director as I feel for the screenwriters. They spend so much time writing, so you owe them this The actor said his failures taught him that there are no “shortcuts”.

“Everyone has to go through ups and downs. There is a learning curve that we all have to navigate the hard way. The hard way is best, there is no shortcut to anything,” she added.

Over the years, Yami thinks she’s also realized that being part of something that doesn’t have her heart is the “worst” feeling.

There’s a time when you get fearless and feel that rather than doing this it’s okay to stay home and wait… Because I’ve done this in the past and it’s the worst feeling.

“You wake up uninspired and every moment is heavy…So now I watch things I believe in,” the actress said, adding that she hasn’t signed on to any new projects yet and that she was waiting for the release of her film. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

The film, also starring Sharad Kelkar and Sunny Kaushal, is billed as a fast-paced thriller. It is directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Yami said she was grateful to Kaushik and Vijan for offering her another interesting role after their widely acclaimed film. Bala Amar gave me one of the most important films of my life, Bala. I can’t thank him, Niren (Bhatt, writer) and Dinu (Vijan) for literally resuscitating my career, she said.

When people didn’t have expectations of me That time they gave me such a big role and that time also they didn’t offer me something like that, she added.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhagais the story of a flight attendant (Yami) and her businessman (Sunny) who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the plane carrying the diamonds is hijacked.

Yami said her stewardess persona, named Neha, allowed her to grow as a performer.

“This film is an interesting, challenging, entertaining, engaging and nurturing opportunity for me as an actor,” she added.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhagawill be released on Netflix on March 24.