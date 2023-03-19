8 other people likely to be replaced

Which Characters From The MCU’s Upcoming Disney+ Series, Daredevil: Born Againcould end up being recast from the Netflix series?

MCU fans were thrilled to hear that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would be returning to play their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in the MCU when their Disney+ series was confirmed in 2022. But given the history of the small screen of Daredevil, a lot of mystery is always present for born againespecially on the casting/recasting front.

Recent news has confirmed that Marvel Studios has cast Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk for this new series, marking the Disney+ show’s first official overhaul after Ayulet Zurer played the Kingpin’s wife in Neftlix. daredevil.

And with questions ever-present about whether Netflix shows are definitely canon with the MCU, fans are eagerly awaiting more casting news to find out what other roles new actors could be playing.

Ahead is a look at eight of the most important characters from Daredevil and the greatest Defenders saga on Netflix, plus the chances of them being recast for Daredevil: Born Again.

Potential actors being recast for Daredevil: Born Again

1.) Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson)

Foggy Nelson played as big a supporting role as anyone in the Netflix series, with Elden Henson playing Matt Murdock’s best friend and business partner in all three seasons. The two ran a law firm under the name Nelson & Murdock: Attorneys at Law, cementing their friendship and partnership while Foggy came to terms with Matt’s secret life as a vigilante.

Reports said Elden Henson was not on the call sheet for born again, meaning he’s not ready to reprise his role as Foggy from the Netflix show just yet. Considering Foggy’s deep connection to Matt in the comics, which was also shown through Jon Favreau’s portrayal in Ben Affleck daredevil movies, it would be a shock not to see the character return in some form.

While Henson could certainly find his way onto the show later on during filming, there’s at least a chance that role will be recast for Daredevil: Born Again. And while he hasn’t commented on the chances of a comeback, fans have expressed their disappointment with the news that has been released so far, with continued hope for “Avocado at Law” returning.

2). Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll)

Deborah Ann Woll portrayed the role of Karen Page in the original Netflix series, eventually becoming Matt and Foggy’s office manager, then writing for the New York Bulletin. She would later help Frank Castle during his court battle and help Matt and Foggy take down the Kingpin, all before agreeing to start a new law firm before the series ended.

In the perspective of Daredevil: Born Again‘s confirmation, Woll was incredibly open to returning as Karen Page, often speaking about her experience working with Cox and Hensen on the Netflix show. But she, like Henson, was not on the roll call for born againleading many to believe that it will be recast.

It’s gotten to the point where Woll herself has questioned her return since she hasn’t heard from Marvel, which raises the odds of a redesign the same way they do for Henson. . While that would certainly be disappointing for Woll and a sect of the fan base, it would be a surprise to see Karen absent from the show as a whole, though who plays her remains to be seen.

3.) Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson)

No one has connected Marvel TV’s Netflix shows more than Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple, who primarily served as a nurse and friend to Matt Murdock in daredevil. She also has the honor of being the character with the most appearances in the Defenders saga, appearing in all series except for The Punisher.

Dawson expressed hope to reprise her role as Claire in Daredevil: Born Again, saying Disney and Marvel know where to find her if they want to bring the character back. Unfortunately, she wasn’t on the call sheet for the first round of casting for the new Disney+ series, leaving doubts about her return.

Claire would apparently be an important part of Daredevil’s story that could even be integrated into other parts of the MCU. This could mean that she will end up being recast for Cox’s next turn as an anti-hero. And with Dawson now busier than ever with her role as Ahsoka Tano in the bigger Star Wars saga, only time will tell if she’ll have time to reunite with Marvel again.

4.) Elektra (Elodie Yung)

Elodie Yung’s Elektra was introduced in Season 2 as a complicated antagonist/love interest for Matt Murdock, bringing in one of Daredevil’s most iconic supporting characters in the comics. Initially working with The Hand to bring down Matt Murdock, the two eventually formed a relationship with each other to defeat Stick and Alexandra Reid, though Elektra died at the end of daredevil Season 2 and in episode 8 of The defenders – the latter being permanent.

Elektra has been a complicated character in terms of potential inclusion in born again, especially with no news from Yung as to whether she would return. There have also previously been rumors of Eiza Gonzalez playing a role in the new series, although she has strongly denied that is the case due to her own schedule.

With Electra only being part of two seasons of the entire Defenders saga, Marvel Studios might decide to transition Yung’s vision into the character, and Elektra might not even come into play in Season 1. But if and when she does come in, Marvel is sure to be looking for the right actress to embrace this important supporting character.

5.) Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel)

After being portrayed by Colin Farrell in 2003 daredevil, Wilson Bethel took on memorable Matt Murdock antagonist Bullseye for Season 3 of the Netflix series. Entering as a former FBI agent with a deeply troubled past, he ended up being manipulated by Wilson Fisk into going after Daredevil, even going so far as to wear Daredevil’s costume before Matt Murdock shot him dead. him and the Kingpin.

Considering how often Bullsye has been used in Daredevil stories on the big and small screen, this antagonist should be on Marvel Studios’ potential slate of characters to bring back, especially since he’s been used in the born again comic book story.

As for the cast, while Wilson Bethel put in a solid performance, he only has less than a dozen episodes of work under his belt as a memorable antagonist. Marvel might be looking for a bigger name to play the role in the MCU, especially given the possibility that he could seep into other parts of the universe in this story.

6.) Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson)

Royce Johnson’s Brett Mahoney was an important figure throughout the three seasons of daredevileven appearing in episodes of Jessica Jones And The Punisher Also. Mahoney was an NYPD Detective Sergeant who formed a tenuous alliance with Daredevil, also working with Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson during their careers as lawyers and eventually helping them take down Kingpin and investigate The Hand.

While Mahoney isn’t normally Daredevil’s biggest supporting character, it’s possible the police detective will be brought back for Daredevil: Born Again. And thanks to some interesting social media activity from Johnson, there’s even a chance he’ll return to reprise the role himself.

In January 2023, Johnson posted a photo of himself in his daredevil costume with legend … somewhere in New York, potentially teasing that he might be in line to return to the MCU at some point. And while he’s been relatively quiet about the release since then, it’s certainly sparking a conversation among fans about whether Brett Mahoney could be seen again in the next two years.

7.) Luke Cage (Mike Colter)

Mike Colter’s Luke Cage has become a major fixture in the Defenders saga, starring in two seasons of his own solo series while also appearing in Jessica Jones, iron fistAnd The defenders. He bonded with Daredevil through their shared experiences in The defendershelping the group stop Alexandra Reid before Matt’s supposed death.

With Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio already back as their respective characters, many fans are hoping Colter returns to his iconic role as the heroic defender of Harlem. And while Colter admitted he doesn’t definitely have a Marvel comeback on his wishlist, some intriguing photos have sparked new interest in the topic.

Colter has been seen in public on several occasions with Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, who has been rumored for her own potential MCU comeback with Colter. And while the two have publicly said these reunions were only friendly, there’s no way to say for sure if they’re hiding a possible collaboration with Marvel Studios.

8.) Danny Rand (Finn Jones)

As the fourth member of The Defenders, Finn Jones’ Danny Rand played a pivotal role in the series by becoming the Immortal Iron Fist in his own solo series. Also starring in The defenders and Luke Cage season 2, Danny Rand learned the ways of K’un-Lun and mastered the use of the Iron Fist weapon, ultimately aiding Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage in their battles.

Of the Defenders quartet, Finn Jones has always seemed the least likely member to reprise his role, especially given the rather negative reception to his own solo series. Rumors even indicated that Jones himself didn’t want to return, although he passionately dispelled them saying he loved having “the ability to prove someone wrong.”

At this time, there don’t appear to be any definitive plans to bring the Iron Fist into the MCU, though theories have teased how he could potentially join the story in a project like Shang Chi 2. Hopefully, Jones will have the opportunity to redeem himself from those past disappointments, though it’s possible that Marvel decides to go in a new direction with Iron Fist as well.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming and is set to arrive on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

