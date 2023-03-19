Bollywood star performer Ranbir Kapoor and actress Shraddha Kapoor star of romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar was released in theaters on March 8, 2023 and wowed audiences. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film achieved another feat at the box office.

The film collected Rs. 6.03 crore Nett on Saturday and joined the elite Rs. 100 crore Club. As of the end of Saturday, the film has made a total of Rs. 101.98 crore Nett in India. It took the film 11 days to achieve this feat.

Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and others played prominent roles in this biggie, produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films together. Pritam is the musical director of this film.

