Willem Defoe Open To Spider-Man Return As Green Goblin | Entertainment
Willem Defoe is ready to play Green Goblin again.
The 67-year-old actor portrayed the iconic villain in Sam Raimi’s 2002 film ‘Spider-Man’ and although he was killed off in the film, he reprized the role in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and he admitted he would love to play Norman Osborn and his crazy alter ego again in the future.
Asked about the possibility of reprising the role, he told Inverse: “If everything went well, of course. I mean, it’s a great role. I liked that it was a double role both times. .
“Twenty years ago, and quite recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a great time on both.”
Willem previously admitted he was “shocked” when asked to return to the franchise in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
He said: “It’s always a bit difficult when you die in a movie to come back in sequels.
“I thought I was done. When they first said, ‘Do you want to take over this role?’ I thought, ‘Really? How’s it going?’ I was a little stupid about it.”
But he was very happy to have said yes to the project.
He added: “I can say, and I may have drank the Kool-Aid, but these are people who really believe in what they are doing and are fully dedicated to it.
“I’m not just talking about really good actors. I’m talking about the effects people, the camera department, they’re all really top notch. And then when you have the resources and the opportunity to make a popular movie, that’s it. quite attractive.”
Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire – who starred alongside Willem in ‘Spider-Man’ and played the webslinger in two sequels, as well as returning for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ – recently admitted he would jump at the chance to embrace any other offers Marvel had for him.
He said: “I love those movies and I love all the different shows.
“If these guys called me up and said, ‘Would you come over tonight to hang out and have a laugh?’ or ‘Would you like to show up to do this movie or read a scene or do something with Spider-Man?’ that would be a “yes!”
