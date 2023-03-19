Utica players feature horrifying and very funny chants

UTICA — Players of Utica continues its 2022-2023 season with the true story of “the world’s worst singer” in the witty comedy “Glorious!” played weekends March 24-April 2 at The Players Theater, 1108 State St.

Performances of “Glorious!” are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, March 24 and 31; at 2 p.m. on Saturdays March 25 and April 1; and at 2 p.m. on Sundays March 26 and April 2. The cast includes Denise Morganti, Steve Maggio, Carl DeFranco, Sharon Rankins-Burd, Deborah Martin and Kaysey Hinkle.

Directed by Art Felshaw and written by Peter Quilter, “Glorious!” tells the amazing true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, who was called the worst singer in the world, but who nevertheless attracted enthusiastic audiences to her concerts. The setting is New York City in the mid-1940s where Florence practices and performs her unique brand of operatic singing to the outrage of her critics and the delight of her many fans.

With the exception of her cook, who speaks only Spanish, Florence is supported in her dubious vocation by her friends, her ever-patient pianist, and her devoted husband, St. Clair, who all agree that despite her vocal shortcomings, Florence is able to win the hearts of the city’s rich and famous with his undying love of music.

This season continues Players of Utica’s long history of high-quality entertainment, being the oldest continuously operating community theater in New York State. “Glorious!” is the theater’s fourth show of its season focused on comedy and musical entertainment.

Wearing a mask in the theater is optional.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.playersofutica.org or by calling 315-724-7624.