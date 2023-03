Sandler will receive the Mark Twain Prize for his career in comedy | Entertainment

WASHINGTON (AP) Actor-comedian Adam Sandler will be honored by comedy and entertainment royalty when he receives the Kennedy Center award Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Sunday evening. Sandler, 56, first came to national attention as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. After being fired from the cast after five years, Sandler launched a hugely successful film career that spanned over 30 movies, grossing over $3 billion worldwide. Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for more than three decades with his movies, his music and his tenure as a fan-favorite cast member on SNL, Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said in a statement when The Sandlers award was announced in December. Adam created characters that made us laugh, cry and cry with laughter. Sandler’s top hits include Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan. Although primarily known for slapstick comedy and overgrown man-child characters, Sandler also excelled in several dramatic roles such as the films “Punch Drunk Love” and Uncut Gems. Mark Twain recipients are honored with an evening of testimonials and video tributes, often featuring previous recipients. Other comedians receiving the lifetime achievement award include Richard Pryor (the first recipient in 1998), Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Carol Burnett and Dave Chapelle. Bill Cosby, the 2009 recipient, had his Mark Twain Award rescinded in 2019 amid multiple sexual assault allegations. Longtime comedy institution “SNL” provided more than its share of 24 Mark Twain recipients; Sandler is the seventh actor to receive the award, joining Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Will Farrell, Billy Crystal, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louise-Dreyfus. Show creator and producer Lorne Michaels won in 2004. Among those scheduled to pay their respects to Sandler on Sunday night, according to the Kennedy Center, are Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Luis Guzmn, Tim Herlihy, Tim Meadows, Idina Menzel, Conan OBrien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Ben Stiller. The ceremony will air nationally on CNN on March 26.

