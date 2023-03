Director addresses Salman Khan’s Naiyyo Lagda memes: Abhi aur songs aege | Bollywood

Filmmaker Farhad Samji said that it is good for a song to turn into a meme or a reel, and it denotes the popularity of the song and the movie. He was talking about the response Salman Khan’s new song Naiyyo Lagda and Billi Billi received online. The songs feature in Salman’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. (Also Read: Siddharth Anand Reveals Which Pathaan Scene Surprised Even Salman) Salman Khan dances to Naiyo Lagda from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad directed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari will make their Bollywood debuts with the film. The film is set to hit theaters this Eid. Said Kisi Ka Bhau’s new song Kisi Ka Jaan is a popular audio for trending reels on Instagram, Farhad said during an Instagram live session, “Nayyo lagda is a negative word, but turned out positive for us. Nayyo Lagda sabko lagda (Nayyo lagda is popular with everyone).” The filmmaker then talked about a reel in which he saw a man trying to stick a heart-shaped piece of paper on a wall and another man ripping it off and running away. The man shouted “naiyyo lagda, tere bin ye dil mera naiyyo lagda”. He added, “Yeh memes aur yeh reels bante hai toh tab pata chalta hai ki kis tarah se woh phailta hai (With these memes and reels we can understand the scope of the song). Toh abhi aur bhi songs aayege, band -announces aayenga.” (There are more songs and a trailer coming out), fingers crossed.” Last month, the song Naiyo Lagda landed online and featured the vocals of Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Farhad’s most recent release was the new Disney+ show Hotstar Pop Kaun which he directed. It features Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushiik, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever in the lead roles. Then it has the third film in the hit comedy franchise Hera Pheri. While Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have been confirmed for the film and will reprise their roles, Akshay Kumar’s involvement is unclear. Kartik Aaryan also joined the team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/director-farhad-samji-addresses-salman-khan-s-naiyyo-lagda-memes-abhi-aur-songs-aege-101679157693783.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related