Arkansas Public Theater Hosts Unfit Premiere





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts: THEATER: “Unfit” at Rogers The Arkansas Public Theater hosts the world premiere of “Survival of the Unfit” by Oren Safdie, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 30-April 1 and 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. The play centers on Samuel, a 38-year-old substitute teacher/Uber driver/supermarket bagger/hairdresser, still living at home with his parents, who upon introducing his new girlfriend to them reveals the underlying dysfunction that has caused him restrained from growing up. Tickets cost between $20 and $40. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org. MOVIE: ‘Hi girls’ The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, is screening the documentary “Hello girls”, a look at the 223 women the U.S. Army Signal Corps sent to France in 1918 as telephone operators to help win the Great War and their 60-year campaign to gain recognition for their service, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is part of the museum’s Movies at MacArthur series. Admission, popcorn and soft drinks are free. Dial (501) 376-4602. Women of the Signal Corps ran General John J. Pershing’s switchboard at First Army headquarters. (Special for the Democrat-Gazette / Courtesy of the National Archives) ART: Conway Competition The Downtown Conway Farmers Market and Conway Alliance for the Arts are accepting applications for the third annual student art competition, open to any student between the ages of 10 and 18 who currently attends a public, private, or home school in Faulkner County. The deadline for registration is April 7. This year’s theme is ‘Cultivating a Climate for Tomorrow’, with a focus on farmers protecting and nurturing the land for future generations. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in three age categories: 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18, with a $150 prize for best in show. The top 15 pieces from each age category will appear in a gallery exhibition. An online submission form, competition requirements and more information are available at conwayarts.org. HEARING: “The Shadow Box” Arkansas Public Theater will hold auditions for “The Shadow Box” by Michael Cristofer at 7 p.m. March 27 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Auditions will be based on script readings. An audition package, including audition times, scenes, character descriptions and rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering download and bring the package to the auditions. Production dates will be May 5-7 and May 11-13. Call (479) 631-8988 for more information. ETC.: Spring break activities The Clinton Presidential Center1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will offer free Spring Break arts activities for visitors of all ages, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, inspired by the center’s current exhibit, “Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes, Women’s Rights”, a collection of 18 specially commissioned art quilts for the exhibition created by 16 world renowned fiber artists. Participants can create a square of fabric representing an issue close to their hearts or their vision for a better future. The material will be provided. Each square will be photographed and included in a community photo quilt. Visitors can also create an origami lotus that will be installed in the new art garden at the Museum of Fine Arts of Arkansas, a community-created art installation that will be part of the museum’s April 22 grand opening. Visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org Or facebook.com/clintoncenter. Thea Scholarships Thea Foundation awarded scholarships to 36 Arkansas high school seniors in five categories as part of its 2022-23 competition, inspired by the theme “Prodigious Resilience”: performing arts

1. $10,000 Campbell Yung, Little Rock Christian Academy 2. $9,000 Christina Myers, Lakeside High School, Hot Springs 3. $8,000 Mya Sanders, Hot Springs High School 4. $7,000 Faith Cureton, Van Buren High School 5. 6 $3,000 Brooklyn Courtney-Moore, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock 6. $3,000 Peyton Lyons, Fayetteville High School 7. $3,000 Lucy Jolley, Robinson High School, Little Rock 8. $3,000 Audrey Swain, Conway High School 9. $3,000 Brennan Wilkins, Lakeside High School 10. $3,000 Emily Cross, Clarksville High School

visual arts

1. $10,000 McKenzie Young, Sylvan Hills High School, Sherwood 2. $9,000 Jay Decker, Cabot High School 3. $8,000 Skie Edwards, North Little Rock High School 4. $7,000 Roman Kresse, Central High School, Little Rock 5. $6,000 Grace Moore, Life Way Christian, Bella Vista 6. $3,000 Macy Brookhouser, Life Way Christian, Centerton 7. $3,000 Isabella Hamilton, Central High School, Little Rock 8. $3,000 Alyssa Jaggermauth , Arkansas Arts Academy, Rogers 9. $3,000 Angelina Parker, Van Buren High School 10. $3,000 Irien Rogers, North Little Rock High

creative writing

1. $10,000 Clarke Preston, North Little Rock High 2. $9,000 Olivia Lessel, Little Rock Christian Academy 3. $8,000 Shelby Hill, Harding Academy, Searcy 4. $7,000 Gautami Lohakare, Central High School, Little Rock 5. $6,000 Alexandria Lowery, Riverview High School, Judsonia 6. $3,000 Elizabeth Clark, Conway High School 7. $3,000 Emily Staggs, Batesville Charter High School 8. $3,000 Faith Hilvert, Mountain Home High School 9. $3,000 Cassidy Tucker, Arkansas Arts Academy, Bella Vista 10. $3,000 Natalie Waggoner, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville

Movie

1. $10,000 John Ghormley, Conway High 2. $9,000 Alexandra Duran, Rogers High School 3. $8,000 Bekah Jackson, Central High School, Little Rock

Fashion

1. $10,000 Hailey Enggano, Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, Little Rock 2. $9,000 Eureka Smith, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Hot Springs 3. $8,000 Avery Henley, Batesville Charter High School A total of 464 students from 87 cities in Arkansas applied for a chance at a total of $219,000 in scholarships. The full list of winners, along with samples of their work, is available on the foundation’s blog, theafoundation.org/blog-1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2023/mar/19/arkansas-public-theatre-stages-premiere-of-unfit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related