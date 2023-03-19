Thackeray to Thalaivii, 7 Failed Bollywood Movies That Prove Biopics Aren’t a Safe Option





It is a common belief that among all other genres, biopics stand out the most. Undeniably, there is a huge target audience for true stories that could tie into a particular movie. However, being a biopic is not enough for commercial success. Delivering the story of an individual or real event is sometimes considered a “safe option” to survive in the Bollywood industry. However, several biopics failed because they lacked other important factors such as performance, dialogues, and approach. Here is a list of 5 Bollywood movies that prove biopics are not a safe option. Failed Bollywood biopics

1. Thackeray



Vaicom18 The film Thackeray is based on the life of Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena. The film received mixed to negative responses at the box office. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the lead role of Thackeray in the film. The biopic also delves into the political side of Maharashtra. Although it was a good story choice, the biopic failed to make any money at the box office. 2. Thalaivi



ZeeStudios Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, was based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalitha. The film failed in promotions and had very few screenings across India. Thalaivii received negative reviews, both from critics and audiences. The biopic was a box office failure. 3. The Accidental Prime Minister



RudraProduction The Accidental Prime Minister failed to deliver a true story to the audience. A biopic about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which was part of many controversies, did not do well at the box office. Starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, the film created hype with its early looks but flopped right after its release. 4. PM Narendra Modi

Legend Studios As indicated by his name, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a biopic about Prime Minister Narendra Modi released in 2019. The film failed to win the hearts of viewers and failed miserably at the box office. Even after adding up the overseas collection, the film just earned its budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured Vivek Oberoi in the lead role and was directed by Omung Kumar. 5. Chhapak



disneyplushotstar Chhapaak was rejected by the public because it targets a niche market. The film’s visuals were called “depressing” and very few people showed up at cinemas to watch it. Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, Chhapaak is a biopic based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. 6. Hunting



T-Series jhund was only able to collect Rs 13.26 crore on a 20 crore budget and proved to be a major biographical film. Starring Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Borade, a character based on retired sports teacher Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. 7. Saand Ki Ankh



RelianceEntertainment Saand Ki Ankh was another commercial flop film, which proved that biopics are not a safe option in Bollywood. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu as Shooter Dadis Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh’s lifetime collection was only Rs 23.67 crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/131556-thackrey-thalaivii-failed-bollywood-biopics-not-safe-option.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related