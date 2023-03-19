Lance Reddicks’ Wife Says Actor Was Taken From Us Way Too Soon





The day after Lance Reddicks died, his wife took to her social media accounts to thank fans who posted tributes to the actor, shared memories and even honored him in the gaming world. Fate. Lance was taken from us far too soon, Stephanie Reddick wrote in a post shared to Lances’ Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday, March 18. Thank you for all your love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the past day. I see your messages and I can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them. pic.twitter.com/MFwOwpRJK7 —Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) March 18, 2023 Stéphanie also thanked the thousands of Fate players who paid a special tribute to Lance, who voiced Commander Zavala in the video game franchise. As Polygon reported, players flocked to Zavalas’ side in Destiny 2 and shared hugs and greetings after the actors died. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game, said Stephanie Fate players. Stephanie informed fans that donations can be made for MOM Caresan organization that supports poorly supported mothers in Baltimore, Lances’ hometown. Lance was found dead at his home in Studio City, Calif. on Friday, March 17, according to TMZ. He was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4in which he again plays the concierge of the Continental Charon hotel. The Saturn Award-nominated actor also known for his roles in ounces, ThreadAnd Fringe had other projects underway at the time of his death. He was to appear in the John Wick spin-off movie Ballerinathe remake white men can’t jumpthe biopic movie Shirleyand the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympiansamong other titles. In addition to Stephanie, Lance is survived by daughter Yvonne Nicole Reddick and son Christopher Reddick.

