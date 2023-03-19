Margaret Stones helped Louisiana see her precious beauty | Entertainment/Life

When I first worked in a journal nearly four decades ago, botanical prints by artist Margaret Stones hung on the walls.

Years passed before I noticed them, even though the photos were prominently displayed in the newsroom. While working on copies and juggling deadlines, I haven’t left much room in my life to savor images of pretty flowers in a hallway at work.

It wasn’t until much later that I understood the importance of the Stones and their special place in Louisiana. Originally from Australia, Stones was one of the best botanical illustrators in the world. To honor the Bicentennial of the Americas in 1976 and the 50th anniversary of the LSU campus, theater professor Gresdna Doty suggested to then-university president Paul Murrill that Stones be commissioned to create six watercolor drawings. Stones and Louisiana fell in love, and the project eventually expanded to include 224 photos of native Louisiana plants. The original watercolors are in a special collection at LSU. Through etchings and a lavish coffee table book, Stones Louisiana’s work reached a wider audience.

Stones died in 2018 at age 98. Recently, more and more people seem to recognize his local heritage. Last year, LSUs Hill Memorial Library included some of his drawings in a larger exhibit celebrating his natural history collection. Now, the Baton Rouges Louisiana Art & Science Museum is displaying its Stones Louisiana collection of botanical prints through May 7.

I drove to the LASM exhibit earlier this month and was pleased to find the museum full. Admission is free on the first Sunday of every month and many patrons, including young families, were taking advantage of the bargain. After the challenges of the pandemic closures, it was heartening to see a cultural institution packed again.

The LASMs Stones exhibit is in its Catwalk Gallery, which connects the upper wings of the museum. While some visitors stopped to admire the prints, others did not seem to notice his art as they walked through the gallery to reach other exhibits.