Reaction, 20, pp416 Biographer and historian Peter Ackroyd is rightly celebrated for his innovative and engaging writing. Alas, on the evidence of English actor, his previous flair has left him and his loss is to be much mourned. Ackroyd takes a fascinating and potentially rich subject of the evolution of the role of the stage actor in Britain from medieval times to the present day and smothers it in windy generalizations and summaries of acting careers at the from Wikipedia. There is a brilliant book to be written on this subject but unfortunately it is not this one. Sophie Mackintosh

Hamish Hamilton, 16.99, pp192 Sophie Mackintosh’s remarkable third novel is loosely based on a still unexplained historical event in which the residents of the French town of Pont-Saint-Esprit succumbed to mass poisoning in 1951. It is the backdrop to ‘a sultry and thrilling tale of the growing obsession the bakers’ frustrated wife Elodie comes to feel for the glamorous and mysterious Violet and her ambassador husband, who arrive in town and set out to sow discord among the local population. Mackintosh’s evocation of desire and desire is so tangible that the reader can smell illicit sex. Anna Keyy

William Collins, 9.99, pp496 (paperback) Between 1649 and 1660 Great Britain was a republic. There have been countless books written about the key players of this period, including the Lord Protector, Oliver Cromwell, but in this endlessly fascinating account of one of the most defining events in the country’s history, the victor Deserving of the Pol Roger Duff Cooper award, Anna Keay deftly dives beneath the well-worn clichés about the Commonwealth and brings a period of quiet, uncertain and ultimately fruitless revolution to vivid life. It’s hard to imagine a better review of the Protectorate. Order The English actor, cursed bread Or The Restless Republic go to guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply

