Shweta Tiwari has worked not only in Bollywood but also in Pakistani movies, if you don’t believe then watch the video

Bhojpuri News: For the past few days, an old video of Shweta Tiwari has been going viral on social media, taken from her Pakistani film. What did you see

Bhojpuri Actress Shweta Tiwari Pakistani Film: Shweta Tiwari is a well-known actress in the television industry today. As wonderful as the professional life of the actress is, the personal life of the actress has also been full of ups and downs. Shweta Tiwari is always seen surrounded by one controversy or another. Today we are going to tell you the story related to Shweta Tiwari which is from the year 2012. At the moment people could not digest that Shweta Tiwari worked in Bhojpuri movies but listening to this which we are going to tell you, you can get a 440 volt shock. Do you know that Shweta Tiwari worked not only in Bhojpuri movies but also in Pakistani movies.

Pakistani film Shweta Tiwari

We know it’s a bit hard to digest for Shweta Tiwari fans, but we also proved it. We have also brought for you the trailer of the Shweta Tiwari movie which created many controversies years ago. Shweta Tiwari was seen in the 2012 Pakistani film “Sultanate the Kingdom”. Even today, this trailer for his film is shown on YouTube. This video of Shweta Tiwari romance in the middle of the stunt has gone viral. Not only Shweta Tiwari but stars like Akash Deep, Govind, Chetan Hansraj were also seen in this movie.

Shweta Tiwari fans are quite shocked to see this video of her. When Shweta Tiwari started promoting this film, many questions were raised about the actress. People started feeling that Shweta Tiwari was going to leave the world of television and join the Pakistani film industry. But the actress had made it clear by organizing a press conference that she is shooting a Pakistani film, that does not mean that she will say goodbye to Bollywood and TV. By the way, it must be said that even today the actress remains the queen of the television industry.