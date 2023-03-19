Salman Khan’s security beefed up by police after online threats | Bollywood

Security around Salman Khan has been tightened by Mumbai police after one of his squad members received threatening emails on Saturday night. A case has also been filed at Bandra Police Station in this regard by a close associate of the actor, under Sections 506(2), 120(b) and 34 of the IPC against mobster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and another person for allegedly threatening the actor. . Read also : Salman Khan told to ‘apologize or be prepared for the consequences’ as Lawrence Bishnoi threatens actor Bollywood actor Salman Khan has recently received a new threat. (Photo PTI)(PTI)

ANI news agency tweeted, Mumbai police are tightening security outside actor Salman Khan’s house after receiving email threats, Bandra police have filed a case under the IPC Sections 506(2), 120(b) and 34. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai police arrested jailed mobsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office.

Apparently the email was sent by someone named Rohit Garg and mentioned that Canadian mobster Goldy Brar wanted to speak to Salman Khan in person. He also seems to be referring to the recent interview with mobster Bishnoi who called killing Salman his life goal.

Meanwhile, the police booked Lawrence and Goldy in this case. Earlier, Lawrence, who is currently in Tihar prison, asked Salman to apologize or prepare to face the consequences. In an ABP interview, he said the actor humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Salman was charged with killing blackbucks in Rajasthan while filming his film Hum Saath Saath Hain and served a five-year prison sentence.

He said: “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He has humiliated my society. A complaint has been filed against him but he has not apologized. If he does not apologize, be prepared to suffer the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.”

There’s been anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to the temple of our deity and apologize. If our society forgives, then I won’t say anything, Lawrence added.

Last year, Salman and his father-lyricist Salim Khan received a threatening letter, following which the actor was given a Y+ security blanket by the Maharashtra government. He also obtained a gun license for self-protection last year.