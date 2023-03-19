Entertainment
The former child actor with eastern Idaho ties has no regrets about living out of the spotlight
IDAHO FALLS — As Stewart Petersen looks back on his time as a child actor, he feels like it was part of a divinely inspired plan for a season of his life. But almost 50 years later, he does not regret having followed another path as an adult.
The 62-year-old man from Cokeville, Wyoming starred as Billy Coleman in the 1974 film, “Where the Red Fern Grows,” based on Wilson Rawls’ novel. He then starred in half a dozen family films throughout the decade.
Today, he is co-owner of Twisted Sky Outfitter, a company that offers guided summer trips, fishing trips and big game hunts near the Bridger-Teton National Forest. He also owns Frontier Summitt Homes, a construction company that builds and remodels custom homes in western Wyoming and eastern Idaho.
In a phone conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Petersen explained how he got his start in film when he was 13 years old.
(My uncle) was working in film…and when he got the rights to do ‘Red Fern’ he started looking for people to play the part,” Petersen recalled. “At one point he was heading to Cokeville and an elementary school teacher said there was a young man who might fit the role.”
The person she recommended was not him, Petersen said. He was his friend.
Petersen was at his grandparents where his uncle met his friend. After his friend left, Petersen’s uncle suggested he read the part.
Although he had “no desire or aspiration” to do so, he decided it wouldn’t hurt to try. He ended up taking a trip to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah to take a screen test.
Petersen spent his summers there for the next five years.
“I believe it was something Heavenly Father (wanted me to experience),” Petersen says. “It was something I had never sought, but when the opportunities presented themselves, it always filled my mind with the thought that it would be good for me and maybe for others who would eventually see the movie.”
Petersen is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His faith is a defining aspect of his life, and it’s something he mentioned repeatedly throughout our conversation.
In 1976, Petersen starred as Joseph Smith in a short film produced by the LDS Church. Latter-day Saints revere Smith as a prophet and believe he was chosen by God to restore the Church of Christ after years of apostasy.
The role of Joseph Smith grew out of Petersen’s involvement in other films.
But whether it was Billy Coleman or Joseph Smith, movie roles were never something Petersen was looking for. He had no interest in this lifestyle, but he still wanted to “influence people in a positive way” while he was doing it.
“I felt there was a responsibility, because of my church membership, to try to do good with it,” he says. “I could never relate to people who liked movies. It’s very superficial and I just didn’t feel like that was how I wanted to make a name for myself.
Petersen was 18 when he made his last film in 1979.
After a two-year assignment in the Netherlands, Petersen then attended Ricks College, where he played for the football team.
He also met his wife, Chemene Goodwin, of Blackfoot, at Ricks College. They and their six children have visited eastern Idaho many times over the years.
He was involved with the Cokeville City Council and School Board years ago, and helped form the Chamber of Commerce in the 1990s.
Petersen’s outfitting business, which attracts dozens of people across the United States each year, is now 40 years old. It’s an adventure he enjoys and finds rewarding.
Now a grandfather, Petersen is grateful for the “rural values” he was raised with. He wants this lifestyle to continue for his family and stay true to his personal mantra.
“These rural areas … are a stronghold and must stay strong if we want America to stay strong,” he says. “The older I get, the more I recognize that the hand of God is in our lives. To be allowed to live each day is an opportunity to become better and to try to have a positive influence on others.
|
