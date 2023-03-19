Percy Jackson creator reacts to death of Zeus actor Lance Reddick

Percy Jackson and the Olympians creator Rick Riordan released a statement in response to Lance Reddick’s death. Reddick, known for starring in Bosch, Godzilla vs. Kongand the John Wick franchise, died suddenly of natural causes at age 60 on March 17. The news shocked and saddened the entertainment world, as the actor only recently completed his press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4 A week ago. Before his death, Reddick starred as Zeus on Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Olympians television series and finished his role alongside Walker Scobell’s Percy Jackson and Toby Stephens as Poseidon.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

NOW, Riordan reacted to Reddick’s sudden stint on his personal blog. Stating how devastated he was to learn of his death, Riordan recalled how kind he was when he met him on the set of the Percy Jackson show a few months before filming wrapped. The actor made such an impression on Riordan that he also said he would never see Zeus the same way again. Check out his full statement below:

We are devastated to learn of the untimely passing of Lance Reddick, our Zeus in the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. I’ve been in shock since yesterday trying to figure out how such a dynamic, kind and talented man could have been so quickly removed from the world. I met Lance on set just a few months ago, and he couldn’t have been more wonderful and welcoming. His gravity and regal bearing made him perfect for the king of the gods, but from what I could tell, in person, he was nothing like the god of the windy, distant sky. He had a wonderful, quirky sense of humor. He was caring, considerate and with a piercing insight. He was a multi-faceted performer who elevated every role he played from Cedric Daniels in The Wire to Charon in John Wick to Zeus in our own show. A trained musician, he seemed to bring that sensibility to the screen – quickly reading the tempo, melody and structure of each track, finding his place in the ensemble, then crafting unforgettable and unexpected renditions that turned compositions into masterpieces. work. . As a fan, I will miss him terribly. As the creator of Percy Jackson, I’ll never see Zeus the same way again, and I feel so lucky that our paths crossed, if only briefly. Those scenes in which Lance appears will be hard to work with – not just because we mourn him, but because they’ll remind us of how much shine we’ve lost. At least it’s comforting to know that we’ll be able to share this performance with Lance’s millions of fans, and we’ll get to see his artistry in action once again. As for me, I find it hard to believe that such a force of nature could ever really go away. I’ll choose to think that maybe Mount Olympus just needed its king. Good luck, Mr. Reddick, and thank you.

Related: Percy Jackson Show Inspired Book Proves Adaptation Will Work





Lance Reddick’s legacy will leave a mark on Hollywood

As Riordan explains in his statement, few actors have brought as incredible a presence to the screen as Reddick. While his performance as Zeus and the extent of the character remains to be seen, there’s no denying he was a perfect fit for the role, especially with how he was portrayed in Riordan’s statement as having the right gravity for the character. Whether you’re playing a character with limited screen time like in Godzilla vs. Kong or be the best part of the Netflix review resident Evil show like Albert Wesker, Reddick always brought his A-game with every role.

In his incredibly diverse lineup, Reddick has never given a performance that hasn’t been critically well received, and that’s part of the reason his loss leaves a giant hole in Hollywood. THE John Wick movies wouldn’t have been the same without him as Charon, just like Percy Jackson and the Olympians probably benefited greatly from his presence on set and in the show itself as Zeus. Reddick had big shoes to fill with Zeus, as the character had previously been portrayed in the film series by Sean Bean. However, it looks like he delivered another great performance on the Disney+ show, likely topping the previous iteration.

For those longing to see Reddick back on screen, John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters soon and the film was dedicated to Reddick after his passing. The actor is also set to appear this year in the The white man can’t jump remake and in John Ridley Shirley with André Holland and Terrence Howard. He is also set to appear one last time as Charon in the John Wick spin-off. Ballerinawhich stars Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, and lent his talents for a final posthumous performance as Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympianswith a release date for both upcoming projects.

Next: Percy Jackson’s Medusa Offers God’s Perfect CastingsSource: Rick Riordan