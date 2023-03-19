Entertainment
Ben Affleck Screens ‘Air’ for the First Time at SXSW – The Hollywood Reporter
Ben Affleck screened the world premiere of his new film Air at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin on Saturday and was quick to say how much he wants his Amazon Studios project to succeed.
“Tonight is the most important night of my professional life,” Affleck said from the stage, while making self-deprecating references to previous projects that weren’t hugely popular. “It’s an upbeat, hopeful film about people. So I can’t hide behind being an author – [as if to say] ‘you don’t need to understand my movie.’ I Really I hope you like it… So no pressure, but it’s all up to you.
Affleck directed and co-starred in Air, a biographical drama chronicling Nike’s groundbreaking creation of the Air Jordan shoe line. Judging by the audience reaction to the premiere, Affleck needn’t have worried about its reception – the film and its cast full of scene-stealers received a rapturous ovation. Air stars Matt Damon as the Nike executive who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal. Affleck plays Nike CEO Phil Knight, and the film also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina.
Damon called his role – and his reunion with his “best friend” and longtime collaborator Affleck – the “best job I’ve ever had”.
“I showed up every day and had five to seven [script] pages to do opposite actors like this, it was ridiculous,” Damon said. “I’ve never had so much fun. Ben and I – from the time we read [Alex Convery’s] script to the last cut we made in the edit – it was just an absolute joy.
Davis — whom Affleck called “the best actor I’ve ever seen” — opened up about what Deloris, Jordan’s protective and business-savvy mother, meant to her. “Deloris and my mother were born into a generation of people whose dreams were their children. This is the height of Jim Crow. It’s the height of black people being told that their dreams didn’t matter. So for her to have this great vision for her son and believe in it with all her heart is kind of a miracle. It was an honor to play Deloris.
Bateman seemed stunned by the crowd’s reaction to the film: “I couldn’t believe the amount of screaming and screaming [during the screening],” he said. “What Ben and Matt were able to do with that story…it’s an American business story and they made it into a rock show. They were able to kind of enhance what Michael Jordan means to all of us – which was already the zenith of greatness and excitement I will never think of Michael Jordan or Air Jordans the same way again because of what Ben was able to do with this movie and create this genre feeling that we all just had.
In a rather bold creative move, Jordan himself is not directly shown in the film, which Affleck says was an effort to avoid an actor posing as a larger-than-life living legend than the audience. already knew so well. “I was never going to ask an audience to believe someone else was Michael Jordan,” he said. “Which was out of my own interest, frankly, because I knew it would destroy the movie.” He also added: “This is not a documentary. It’s not meant to be the absolute perfect story of who did what and said what…all errors in the film are mine.
Affleck said he showed the movie to the real Phil Knight, “and halfway through I realized that might have been a gigantic mistake” given how the movie satirizes the co-founder from Nike. “But people like to make fun of the boss, it’s part of the work culture,” he said. “I’ve been known to pop up in an occasional meme.”
That said, he said he avoided contact with Nike and its executives during the film’s development and production. “I didn’t want to have any communication or contact or accept anything from Nike because I didn’t want to be accused of making propaganda or publicity or modifying anything in order to attract favors from them.” Still, it’s hard to imagine Nike not being thrilled with the film’s overwhelmingly positive presentation of their company.
In THE Hollywood journalistAffleck’s current profile cover, the actor-director spoke about the film and how he approached making a film where corporate America intersects with black culture. “I wouldn’t make a movie whose central premise is the appropriation of black culture for profit by white Americans,” he said. “It’s not my film to make. I’m telling a story that’s about a combination of things, and that’s one aspect of it. I’m not going to omit it because omitting it would further aggravate the disrespect. What I’m going to do is talk to people who understand it better than I do and who can help me put it in context, and that was [costume designer] Charles [Antoinette Jones], it was Viola. Chris [Tucker], he gave me monologues, he gave me scenes, and it was very organic. And that’s why I was like, ‘I want Chris to get paid as a writer as well. I want to be very clear that there is a voice that contributes to this film. ”
Air will mark Amazon’s first worldwide theatrical release. The film hits theaters on April 5.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/ben-affleck-matt-damon-air-premiere-sxsw-1235355501/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- He wanted to cancel Xfinity. Xfinity wanted another chance.then big oops
- Pakistani police file terrorism charges against ex-PM Imran Khan
- Putin to welcome Xi Jinping to Moscow at critical time
- Mamata Banerjee tears up Congress
- Jayapura city suddenly clean ahead of President Joko Widodo’s office visit – Suara Papua
- How the FDIC Keeps US Banks Stable
- Djimon Hounsou still struggles to make a dollar in Hollywood
- Wisconsin upsets Ohio State to win NCAA women’s hockey title
- Shockers pick up two Sunday wins in Walk-Off mode
- MAGA Forum Suggests ‘Patriotic Ditch’ at Mar-a-Lago to Prevent Trump Arrest – Rolling Stone
- Neighbors actor Peter Hardy shares happy messages online an hour before his death in Fremantle Beach
- Read Layoff Letter Google Employee Sent To Sundar Pichai: ‘Don’t Be A Bad Guy’